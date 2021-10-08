Sharna Burgess blasts Dancing With the Stars fans who doubt her relationship with Brian Austin Green

Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess on DWTS. Pic credit: ABC

There is a section of fandom that seems to want nothing more than to tear down celebrities, and that is true with Dancing With the Stars as well as most other reality TV shows.

When this season of DWTS started, there were plenty of fans who started complaining before the season even began.

Some fans didn’t like the idea of a same-sex couple dancing. Some fans hated the idea of Olivia Jade joining as a controversial addition to the Dancing With the Stars cast.

Several fans hate Tyra Banks.

However, one of the puzzling complaints came from people who have publically insulted the relationship between pro dancer Sharna Burgess and her partner — and real-life boyfriend — Brian Austin Green.

Sharna Burgess and Brian Austin Green on DWTS

Sharna Burgess and Brian Austin Green were dating before Green ever signed on with Dancing With the Stars.

Green, who has four children, has posted a lot of photos and videos with Burgess over the last year, as has she, and the two seem to be a very happy couple in love.

However, there have been some fans who have dismissed their relationship, some going as far as calling it a “showmance” for DWTS.

Sharna claps back at DWTS fans questioning their relationship

Sharna took to Instagram to answer those critics, who are unaware of the couple’s real-life relationship outside of DWTS.

“For those that say we kiss too much, here’s a full 🍑 grab instead 😂,” Sharna began her post.

The photo showed her grabbing Green’s butt.

“But for real though, we kissed once in the first show that’s it. This isn’t a showmance, this is real life love and it’s a part of our journey. Every step. Every struggle. Every success,” Burgess wrote.

She also pointed out that this was not an unfair advantage for them. This goes hand-in-hand with what Green said when he was introduced, saying that he never danced with Burgess at home.

“We both wanted to push harder this week because we really want those scores to keep us in the competition, but in the process we had a few moments of feeling hyper sensitive toward each other and struggled to find a happy positive work flow,” Burgess said.

From the sound of it, Burgess felt that coaching her boyfriend was harder than other celebs because they had to find the right balance between being real and knowing that the two will go home together at the end of the day, not wanting to carry bad feelings home.

“I am still trying to find balance between how much I love him and how much I love to create and coach for perfection on this show,” Burgess admitted. “What I do know is I’m grateful for every second I get on that dance floor with him. What a dream to share this.”

