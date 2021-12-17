Sharelle Rosado on Selling Tampa: Bio, net worth, boyfriend Chad Johnson, and everything else to know

Who is Sharelle Rosado on Selling Tampa? Pic credit: Netflix

Selling Tampa just debuted on Netflix and even made it to the number one spot in the US TV category. The much-anticipated spinoff, which follows in the footsteps of the uber-successful Selling Sunset, certainly delivered in its first season and we can’t wait to see what else these new reality TV stars have in store for us.

The show centers on the fabulous agents at Allure Realty as they try to take over the real estate market in Tampa, Florida. Leading the charge is boss lady Sharelle Rosado, founder and CEO of the company.

We found out a few details about Sharelle on the show but there’s plenty more that we don’t know.

Sharelle Rosado is engaged to Chad ‘OchoCinco’ Johnson

The newly released Netflix show focuses mainly on the agents and the dynamic they have with each other.

However, we did get to see a bit of their personal lives and one familiar face popped up on screen during one of Sharelle’s scenes, NFL pro, Chad ‘OchoCinco’ Johnson.

Chad was also previously married to Basketball Wives alum Evelyn Lozada but that ended after he head-butted the reality TV star during an altercation back in 2012 and was arrested.

Days later Evelyn filed for divorce and Chad was later sentenced to 12 months of probation.

However, during a recent chat with Page Six, Sharelle said she refuses to hold his past against him.

“People go through things, people make mistakes, and you learn from them,” said the Selling Tampa star. “If you base things off of mistakes that people made then you’ll never make it in life. Nobody is perfect.”

Sharelle and Chad started dating in 2020 after she slid into his DMs, as she noted on the show. In January of this year, Chad proposed to Sharelle and the two are currently expecting their first child together.

Sharelle Rosado’s kids and net worth

The 34-year-old Selling Tampa star is already mom to three kids from a previous relationship, and now she has a fourth one on the way.

As for her professional life, Sharelle kicked off her career in the United States Army where she served for 13 years before returning to Tampa to open her real estate brokerage.

The luxury real estate firm was founded in 2019 and due to its success, Allure Realty is already expanding into new markets.

The company now has a new location in Miami and will soon have one in Charlotte as well.

Sharelle started working in real estate in 2017 while she was still in the Army and she has now become one of the top-producing real estate agents in Florida.

Market Realist estimates her net worth to be somewhere between six to eight million dollars.

Sharelle’s mission is to mentor and empower minority women and she also serves as a broker and consultant to other real estate professionals.

Selling Tampa is currently streaming on Netflix.