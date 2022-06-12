Shannon St. Clair shows off little orange dress from before Love Island USA

Josh and Shannon from Love Island USA. Pic credit: @Team Jannon/YouTube

Time has flown by, and now a new season of Love Island USA is only one month away.

Last season’s Islanders are still making news, and one of the most popular just released a photo showing her in a little orange dress as the Islanders were in a hotel waiting to start the show.

Shannon St. Clair showed flashback photos to last year at a hotel that her fellow Islanders remembered well.

Shannon St. Clair in a little orange dress

Shannon St. Clair posted a photo on Instagram of her wearing a little orange dress and looking into the camera. She then added a second one of her from the side but angled it to show her backside as well.

She posted, “This day, last year.”

Love Island USA premiered last season on July 7, 2021, but the Islanders were sequestered early. This was to keep them ready to go and ensure they were quarantined long enough because of COVID-19.

After she posted the photos, some of her castmates responded, revealing this was the hotel they all stayed in.

Korey Gandy, who won the show alongside Olivia Kaiser, wrote, “That hotel looks familiar.”

Cashay Proudfoot, another popular Islander, wrote, “Ahhhhh right before we met.”

Pic credit: @shannonsaint/Instagram

Shannon St. Clair started the season controversially when her past dating life became public to fans. However, that never affected her on the show. Other fans didn’t like her aggressive attitude toward other Islanders but soon warmed up to her when she and Josh Goldstein stayed together despite small fights.

When Josh’s sister died, Shannon left the show with him, giving up her chance to win the money in exchange for love. It made the couple instant fan favorites.

Shannon St. Clair is coming back to reality TV

Shannon St. Clair is one of the new cast members on The Challenge for CBS this season. The show premieres on July 6.

We reported on this months back, as the show was prerecorded. While Shannon and Josh were subs at the start, Shannon ended up on the show with fellow Love Island cast members Cinco Holland, Javonny Vega, Cashay Proudfoot, Cely Vazquez, Justine Ndiba, Kyra Gree, and Cashel Barnett.

Shannon didn’t make it far and returned to social media after her elimination.

Love Island USA will return on July 19, 2022, to its new home on Peacock streaming.