Shannon St. Clair hints that not everything is real on Love Island USA

Josh and Shannon on Love Island USA. Pic credit: CBS

Love Island USA brings out a lot of emotions from fans who pick their favorites and cheer them on to find love.

At the same time, there are many viewers who don’t believe half of what they see, believing the reality of reality TV is not as realistic as the network wants you to believe.

There are moments where the recoupling takes place and the producers ensure the highest drama is saved for the final people picking, making it look like they know more than they are willing to let on.

There are also moments where viewers at home are shocked people are saved that many thought should leave the villa.

In a recent interview with After the Island, Shannon St. Clair made several comments that pulled back the curtain on the powers the producers have on the Islanders.

Shannon wasn’t sure Josh’s Love Island USA proposal was real

There was a very special moment on Love Island USA where Shannon and Josh Goldstein returned from Casa Amor and seemed closer together than ever.

Sign up for our newsletter!

They even said the production cut out the moments where Josh raced over to pick up Shannon and start kissing her the minute she walked down the stairs single.

The two then got an immediate date, where they went ziplining and had a romantic picnic. It was on this picnic that Josh asked Shannon if she would be his girlfriend in real life, and not just as a Love Island USA couple.

She was excited and said yes. Many fans didn’t believe this was genuine, but when Josh’s sister Lindsey Goldstein died, and Shannon left with Josh, it proved how she felt about him.

It turns out that the viewers weren’t the only ones who didn’t believe it.

“When he asked me, I was like ‘Oh my gosh,'” Shannon said. “I just wanted to make sure it was genuine and authentic. I knew Josh would never have asked that if he wasn’t 100 percent certain on that.”

“I know production; I just wanted to make sure that it was something that was genuine from his heart, and that it was the right time to ask. That’s why I think it was kind of like I looked like I was ‘What?'”

“I wanted to make sure that was something that we were comfortable with discussing on camera and just wanted to make sure it wasn’t anything scripted.”

With the two being on the island since the start, it makes a viewer wonder how many moments shown on TV are scripted by the producers.

Shannon mentions a possible nondisclosure on Love Island USA

Shannon also mentioned moments that the TV show changed things up to make them look different when fans are concerned.

The two that she mentioned included her fight with Will Moncada, which she said was worse than what it looked like, and her confrontation with Genny Shawcross.

For Will, Shannon said, “We are over that. We are not allowed to discuss that.”

She did mention that Will made a lot of hateful comments while they were arguing that the producers edited out, but mentioning that she wasn’t allowed to talk about it makes it seem that the Islanders have NDAs where they can’t tell all once they leave the show.

Between the hints of scripted moments and the idea that Love Island USA edits scenes together to tell its own story, it makes a viewer wonder what they can believe when it comes to the Islanders’ true personalities.

Love Island USA Season 3 airs on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, and Sundays at 9/8c on CBS.