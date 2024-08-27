Shannon Beador sends love to Vicki Gunvalson amid health crisis: ‘Nothing can knock you down’

Shannon Beador is sharing a message of support for her Real Housewives of Orange County co-star, Vicki Gunvalson.

The OG of the OC went public this week on her podcast My Friend, My Soulmate, My Podcast about a health crisis that left her with a slim chance of survival.

It all started earlier this month when she was diagnosed with a sinus infection before embarking on a trip to Europe.

However, things took a scary turn more recently when she had amnesia and showed signs of a stroke.

She was later found in her bathtub by her boyfriend, Michael Smith, and was taken to the hospital, where she was diagnosed with pneumonia and sepsis.

Now that she’s on the other side of the illness, Vicki is taking it day by day, and Shannon’s message of support confirms that they’re still in a good place.

“Love you my friend,” she wrote alongside a photo of the pair smiling.

“You are one of the strongest women that I know and you are going to continue to get stronger every day,” she continued.

“Nothing can knock you down! You are always in my prayers! I love you mi Aries Amiga.”

Shannon and Vicki are close friends

Shannon and Vicki have been close friends for a long time. They’ve had their bumps in the road but are in a great place now.

Vicki has continually defended Shannon in recent months following her DUI arrest and continued issues with RHOC co-stars Tamra Judge and Alexis Bellino.

At a time when Shannon needs the support of her friends the most, Vicki has been her biggest cheerleader and continues to blast Tamra and Alexis for their treatment of her friend.

This week alone, Vicki called out Alexis on social media, telling the returning star that her only place on the show is to go after Shannon and that it isn’t a good look.

Vicki is back on RHOC soon

Vicki will appear on screen again this week for another cameo in Tamra Judge’s Traitors-esque party, which brings the entire cast together.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Teddi Mellencamp will host the event and will not waste any time making snide remarks to Vicki.

Whether Vicki has been approached to appear at the RHOC Season 18 reunion is unclear, but we think she’d be an excellent ally for Shannon.

Wouldn’t it be fun to see her go toe-to-toe with Alexis? In any case, we don’t have many episodes of RHOC left this season.

For some reason, the seasons are getting shorter but more packed with drama, so perhaps producers are condensing them somewhat.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Thursdays at 9/8c on Bravo. Stream Seasons 1-18 on Peacock.