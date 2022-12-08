Seth Rogen calls out Kim Kardashian for missing Women in Entertainment Gala

Kim Kardashian was lightly mocked for skipping the Hollywood Reporter’s Women in Entertainment breakfast. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

On Wednesday, a Los Angeles event celebrating women in the entertainment industry took a turn for the catty – at Kim Kardashian’s expense.

The Kardashians star was meant to be presenting at the Hollywood Reporter’s annual Women in Entertainment breakfast, but at the last minute, was unable to attend.

Actor Seth Rogen, a Kardashians superfan, took notice. And when he took the stage to introduce Charlize Theron, he couldn’t help but crack some jokes.

“Are we going to talk about how Kim Kardashian didn’t show up? Is that going to happen?” the Superbad star said.

“I have seen every episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians,” Rogen went on. “I know she is not doing something more important than this.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

“She’s never done something more important than this,” the actor joked, adding, “This would be the climax of the show!”

Rogen threw up his hands in mock frustration: “What is she doing?”

Seth Rogen roasts Kim Kardashian at Women in Entertainment event

According to sources close to Kardashian, the reality star had fallen victim to an innocent scheduling error. An anonymous insider told Page Six the real reason Kardashian missed the event was that her team had been given the wrong date.

“Unfortunately her schedule could not be moved around at the last minute” due to a prior work commitment, the source alleged, adding that Kardashian had been, “incredibly disappointed to not be able to attend.”

Kardashian, the insider added, “never cancels.”

Woman in Entertainment Kim Kardashian ‘dealing with a lot right now’

Regardless, the reality star does have a lot on her plate. Earlier this week, she was granted a restraining order against a frightening stalker who had shown up multiple times to her gated community in Santa Monica’s Hidden Hills, and who claimed to have communicated with her “telepathically.”

Last week, the SKIMS founder also finally reached a settlement in her contentious divorce from the rapper formerly known as Kanye West. Ye, the father of Kardashian’s four children, has spent the last few weeks on an antisemitic media tear, meeting with white supremacists and proclaiming to conspiracist Alex Jones the virtues of Adolf Hitler.

Onstage yesterday at the Women in Entertainment breakfast, Seth Rogen seemed to realize this. He shook his head and, with a wry chuckle, admitted, “Honestly, she’s probably dealing with a lot right now.”

The Kardashians Seasons 1 and 2 are streaming on Hulu.