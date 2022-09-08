Selling Sunset’s Nicole Young wished ‘future Mrs Oppenheim’ a happy birthday

Could Marie-Lou become Mrs. Jason Oppenheim? Nicole Young hopes so. Pic credit: @marielounurk/Instagram

Selling Sunset broker Jason Oppenheim is not keeping his relationship with French model Marie-Lou Nurk under wraps.

In August, the new couple made their red carpet debut at the premiere of the Netflix film Day Shift. Marie-Lou has also accompanied Jason on various getaways.

But regardless of whether the model appears in the Netflix series, she’s made many appearances on Jason’s Instagram Stories and that of his friends, including realtor Nicole Young.

In honor of Marie-Lou’s birthday, Jason held a private dinner at Lavo in West Hollywood to celebrate his girlfriend’s special day.

Marie-Lou received lots of birthday love from friends, which she reposted to her Instagram Story, but the most notable birthday shoutout came from Nicole.

In the now expired Story, Nicole said, “Happy birthday sweetheart! [red heart emoji, smiling face with hearts emoji] Aka future Mrs Oppenheim?! Nothing would make me happier!!”

The pair have only been dating for a few months, but it seems Nicole welcomes the idea of Jason getting married in the future.

Although the relationship is still fresh, Jason seems to have come around to the idea of one day being a husband.

Jason Oppenheim discusses marriage and kids

Recently, Jason and Marie-Lou sat down to chat with People to discuss their budding romance.

In the interview, Jason, 45, shared that the lack of pressure in his relationship with Marie-Lou, 25, has helped him breathe into their future together.

“I’m more open to being a husband than I am a father right now…I like the idea that there’s no pressure, or a thought about having to have a child with Lou. So it just makes it easy for us.”

Meanwhile, Marie-Lou is unsure what the future will hold as she’s still undecided on the topic.

She told People, “I think for the next 10 years, I’m good. And that’s a long time, so I’m not even thinking about it yet.”

Viewers will remember that Jason ended his relationship with Selling Sunset costar Chrishell Stause because the two failed to see eye to eye on having kids.

Chrishell has been clear that she’d like to have children. She’s even contemplated tackling motherhood on her own.

Speaking about his former girlfriend, Jason shared, “It was such a mature and honest relationship, and I definitely leaned into the idea of having a family for the first time in my life really, like that seriously. But at the end of the day, I had to be honest with myself and I didn’t feel like I was there.”

Jason and Chrishell are in a ‘really good place’

Despite their differences, the two still have lots of love and respect for one another.

Jason and Chrishell have maintained their friendship post-split, and the broker claims that Chrishell is happy that he’s found love again.

He stated, “Chrishell and I are in a really good place. We’re both in love and happy for each other.”

Selling Sunset Seasons 1-5 are currently streaming on Netflix.