Selling Sunset’s Jason Oppenheim makes red carpet debut with new girlfriend Marie-Lou Nurk

Model Marie-Lou and Selling Sunset’s Jason Oppenheim have made their red carpet debut. Pic credit: @mariejuo/Instagram

Jason Oppenheim and Marie-Lou Nurk have made their budding romance red carpet official.

The Selling Sunset star and broker of The Oppenheim Group attended a premier of Netflix’s new movie Day Shift with his young, model girlfriend.

The couple was all smiles as they were photographed hand in hand on the red carpet.

Marie-Lou also took behind-the-scenes selfies of herself and Jason on their way to the premier, which Jason then shared on his Instagram story.

The couple posed for a cute mirror selfie before taking more happy photos in the car while on the way to the Netflix event.

Paris-based model Marie-Lou shared the red carpet photos with her steadily growing Instagram followers.

Marie-Lou looked stylish in a blue ruffled and see-through mini dress. Her blonde hair was pulled back, but she kept a little fringe to frame her face. Meanwhile, Jason opted for a blue suit and white T-shirt.

Both wore sparkly silver shoes though Jason wore sneakers while Marie-Lou accentuated her long, lean legs in a pair of stilettoes.

Jason Oppenheim shares of photo of himself and Marie-Lou en route to the Netflix premier of Day Shift. Pic credit: @jasonoppenheim/Instagram

Who is Jason Oppenheim’s new girlfriend, Marie-Lou?

Marie-Lou is an up-and-coming French model with Mega Model Agency. While she still lives in Paris, Marie-Lou has been enjoying some time stateside with her new boyfriend, Jason Oppenheim.

The couple was first spotted by a fan of the hit Netflix series Selling Sunset who recognized Jason in Greece.

Marie-Lou and Jason Oppenheim are all smiles as they get ready to hit the Netflix red carpet event. Pic credit: @jasonoppenheim/Instagram

The pair appeared to be on vacation together and were spotted enjoying a steamy make-out session while vacationing with Jason in Mykonos, Greece.

Recently, Marie-Lou took to Instagram stories to show off her ripped boyfriend while vacationing on the beach.

The photo, which Marie-Lou captioned “can’t get over this pic,” shows a shirtless Jason Oppenheim flexing his tanned muscles and grinning while his girlfriend snapped a quick pic.

Jason shared the story on his own Instagram, making it clear that he is very much off the market.

Jason casually flexes his muscles while enjoying a beach vacation with his French girlfriend. Pic credit: @mariejuo/Instagram

Speaking to People last month, Jason stated, “I like her…It was exciting to meet someone and it felt good and we’ll see where it goes.”

Marie-Lou has yet to comment on the couple’s relationship, but her pictures indeed say a thousand words.

What can viewers expect on Selling Sunset Season 6?

Last month, Marie-Lou shared a photo on her Instagram stories teasing that she might make an appearance on Selling Sunset for Season 6.

Her debut on Netflix has not yet been confirmed, but as filming for the next season gets underway, fans may get a glimpse into her and Jason’s relationship.

Jason isn’t the only one with a new lady on his arm. Both Oppenheim brothers appear to have bounced back from their recent breakups.

Viewers may also catch Brett Oppenheim’s new girlfriend, Samantha, in the next season. The pair was spotted at the Beverly Hills hotspot Lavo with Jason, Marie-Lou, and another couple.

Selling Sunset is currently on hiatus on Netflix.