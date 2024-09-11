Selling Sunset’s Alanna Gold issues apology after claiming she owned Pioneertown: ‘I certainly should not have said that’

Selling Sunset Season 8 premiered earlier this month with high drama.

New Oppenheim Group realtor Alanna Gold managed to stay neutral amid a slew of drama.

Viewers watched in awe as she donned high fashion and opened up about her and her husband, Adam Gold, owning Pioneertown.

However, things took an explosive turn off-screen when Pioneertown residents posted an Instagram statement revealing that Alanna’s claims couldn’t be further from the truth.

The social media post called Alanna’s claims “baseless” before doubling down on its assertion that her revelations “undermine 78 years of internationally celebrated film, arts, and cultural history.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

“These claims belittle generations of artists, neighbors, nature lovers, community members, musicians, small business owners and otherwise magnificent people of Pioneertown,” the statement read.

The post went on to say that Pioneertown is owned by “more than 100 independent parties.”

Alanna Gold’s ‘false’ statement is being called out

“The claim that she owns the town is verifiably false,” the post concluded.

That’s got to be one of the most stern telling-offs that Alanna has ever had, but the revelation does undermine her storyline throughout Season 8.

Beyond the lie about owning Pioneertown, there wasn’t nearly enough going on in Alanna’s storyline to warrant her sticking around for Selling Sunset Season 9.

Filming is expected to begin in the coming weeks. In a statement obtained by People, Alanna retracted her comments about owning Pioneertown.

“I want to reach out to personally say I am so deeply sorry for the confusion I have caused,” she said.

“I certainly do not own Pioneertown, I never should have said that and I apologize for doing so. I want you to know that I did not mean any harm, I absolutely love Pioneertown and I simply got too excited talking about it,” she continued, adding that she aims to “correct the record.”

We’re not quite sure what that last part means, but our best guess is that she wants Netflix to omit the claims from Selling Sunset Season 8.

Will Alanna return for Selling Sunset Season 9?

The likely scenario is that the streaming platform will add a disclaimer to the episodes.

The drama could hinder Alanna’s chances of continuing with the show, but perhaps producers will want her around to be asked on-camera about the fabrication.

Then again, the show thrives on drama, and viewers need many answers heading into Season 9.

Bre Tiesi has been called out for allegedly bringing Amanda Lynn on the show to expose Jeff Lazkani’s affair to his then-wife, Chelsea Lazkani.

Chrishell Stause has called out production for allowing Nicole Young to perpetuate a rumor about Emma Hernan sleeping with a married man.

The producers didn’t ask Emma anything about it while filming, despite the rumor being spread, earning the show a lot of backlash.

Despite filming getting underway soon, many of the cast members may not be interested in an encore.

Selling Sunset Seasons 1-8 are now streaming on Netflix.