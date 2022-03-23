Selling Sunset Season 5 premiere date revealed, plus meet the new cast member Chelsea Lazkani

Selling Sunset Season 5 is on the way. Pic credit: Netflix

After what seems like a very long wait, the premiere date for Season 5 of Selling Sunset has finally been released.

The popular Netflix series has officially wrapped filming and the fashionable women of the Oppenheim Group are ready to make their return.

All the cast members from last season will be back to showcase their multi-million dollar properties on the real estate-based reality show. However, we can expect plenty of drama and eye-catching fashion when the show returns as well.

Plus there’s a new agent in the mix ready to stir things up with the cast.

Here’s when Selling Sunset Season 5 will premiere on Netflix

Selling Sunset Season 5 will feature the familiar faces of Chrishell Stause, Amanza Smith, Maya Vander, Christine Quinn, Heather Rae Young, Davina Potratz, and Mary Fitzgerald along with bosses Brett and Jason Oppenheim.

Newbies Emma Hernan and Vanessa Villela who joined the show in Season 4 are also returning for the current season, set to premiere on April 22 on Netflix.

Many of the cast members shared the promo photo for the new season on Instagram which showed the stylish cast all clad in various shades of pink.

Mary Fitzgerald announced the news on her Instagram page and wrote, “We’re back on April 22nd! Mark your calendars and get ready for another amazing season of Selling Sunset on @netflix.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

You’ll also notice one unfamiliar face in the Season 5 promo photo, which would be the new cast member Chelsea Lazkani.

Who’s the Selling Sunset newbie, Chelsea Lazkani?

Selling Sunset newbie Chelsea Lazkani is about to make her Season 5 debut and now that the cat’s out of the bag, she shared her excitement on Instagram.

“The secret is OUT!” wrote Chelsea. “I’m beyond thrilled to announce that I have joined the cast of @netflix Selling Sunset!”

She continued, “So grateful for everyone involved, the list is long and you know who you are.”

While much of Chelsea’s life will remain a mystery until the show airs, we already know a few details about the newbie.

Chelsea is a happily married mom-of-two who tied the knot with her husband Jeff in 2017 and enjoys the finer things in life, including exotic vacations via private jets. Furthermore, she’ll certainly fit in well with her fashionable castmates and might even give Christine Quinn a run for her money in the fashion department.

The new Oppenheim Group member is also of Nigerian and British descent and has been in real estate since 2017.

She has multiple degrees, one in International Oil and Gas Management from the University of Dundee in Scotland and one in business and economics from the University of Buckingham.

What are you most looking forward to seeing in Season 5?

Selling Sunset Season 5 will start streaming on April 22 on Netflix.