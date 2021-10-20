Selling Sunset Season 4 premiere date, cast and everything else we know so far

The wait is almost over for a new season of Selling Sunset. Pic credit: Netflix

There is good news for Selling Sunset fans. Netflix has finally announced a premiere date for Selling Sunset Season 4.

After a very long hiatus due to COVID-19, the hit reality TV show will be back very soon. The last time Selling Sunset, fans got to see Chrishell Stause, Christine Quinn, Heather Rae Young, Mary Fitzgerald, Maya Vander, Amanza Smith, Davina Potratz, Brett Oppenheim, and Jason Oppenheim in action was August 2020.

When is Selling Sunset Season 4 premiere date on Netflix?

The wait is almost over Selling Sunset fans. Netflix announced today that Selling Sunset Season 4 will drop on Wednesday, November 24, ahead of the long Thanksgiving weekend.

Along with Netflix sharing the good news, Chrishell used Instagram to let her followers know a premiere date has been set.

“WEDNESDAY NOVEMBER 24th #SellingSunset is BACK!!” the Days of our Lives alum wrote.

What can Selling Sunset fans expect from Season 4?

So much has changed with the Selling Sunset cast since Season 3 ended, which means lots of juicy moments ahead in Season 4. For starters, Davina and Brett have left The Oppenheim but will still be on the reality TV show.

Chrishell has moved on from her divorce from This Is Us star Justin Hartley and is dating her boss, Jason. Unfortunately for Selling Sunset viewers, the relationship won’t be featured until Season 5.

Christine is a new mom after welcoming her son Christian Georges Dumontet last spring. Her pregnancy and life as a first-time mother will be featured.

Speaking of pregnancies, Maya is expecting her third child. Maya’s pregnancy and balancing work with family life will be a hot topic too.

Heather’s wedding to Tarek El Moussa will obviously be a storyline. Their relationship was featured during Season 2 and Season 3 of Selling Sunset, so it makes sense wedding planning will be too.

Meanwhile, Amanza has been dealing with her missing ex-husband and gaining full custody of her two children, daughter Noah, and son Braker. Amanza was open about her situation during Season 3 of Selling Sunset, so she likely will do so again.

There are two new cast members on Selling Sunset. Emma Hernan and Vanessa Villela are adding a whole new dynamic to the Netflix show.

All of that plus so much more is what Selling Sunset viewers can expect from Season 4 of the hit Netflix show. Since Selling Sunset Season 4 is dropping this fall, hopefully, Season 5 will drop next spring or summer.

Selling Sunset Season 4 premieres on Wednesday, November 24 on Netflix.