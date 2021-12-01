Selling Sunset: Jason Oppenheim reveals how his castmates reacted to news he was dating Chrishell Stause

How did Selling Sunset cast react to Jason Oppenheim and Chrishell Stause’s romance? Pic credit: Netflix

Selling Sunset viewers were shocked and pleasantly surprised to find out that Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim started dating after Season 3 ended. While you won’t get to see their love story play out in Season 4 — which was recently released on Netflix–we’ll see more of the couple when Season 5 premieres.

The pair went public with their relationship a few months ago, and fans of the show are intrigued by the surprising romance. Recently, Jason opened up about sharing the news with his coworkers and revealed how they reacted.

How did the cast react to Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim’s romance?

Jason and Chrishell made their relationship public back in July after the Days of Our Lives actress shared a photo from their trip to Italy. Among the series of images was one of Chrishell kissing Jason on the head and another of Jason nuzzling her neck.

The lovey-dovey pics had social media in a frenzy, and once the photos went public, some of the Selling Sunset cast shared congratulatory messages for the couple.

During a recent chat with Us Weekly, the Oppenheim Group boss opened up about how his costars reacted to news that he and Chrishell were an item.

“Overall, everyone was really supportive,” revealed Jason.

He didn’t give away too much since their storyline will play out in Season 5. However, Jason noted that the women were not “seriously” worried that Chrishell would get any preferential treatment because she was dating the boss.

Jason Oppenheim and Chrishell Stause started off as friends

During his chat, the Selling Sunset star confessed that things started platonic between him and Chrishell before they took things to the next level.

“I think I can speak for both of us in saying that we weren’t thinking about each other romantically [before],” confessed the 44-year-old. “Even [after we got together], I don’t think we were … taking it very seriously then either. So, it was definitely an interesting process.”

Jason later added, “There was definitely a transition…We had been so open about what we were looking for with each other because we had become close friends.”

These days, however, the couple is very open about their blossoming romance, and Jason even admitted that he is in love with Chrishell.

“I think we’re pretty open and pretty honest about our relationship and where we are and the things that we’re talking about,” said Jason. “When we’re together on camera and off-camera, it’s easy for us to just be open and honest, because I think there’s a lot of trust there.”

Are you excited to see Chrishell and Jason’s romance play out in Season 5?

Selling Sunset Season 4 is currently streaming on Netflix.