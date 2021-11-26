Selling Sunset: Heather Rae Young talks Season 4 drama with Christine Quinn

Heather Rae Young talks Christine Quinn. Pic credit: Netflix

If you haven’t yet binged Season 4 of Selling Sunset this is a spoiler alert. The popular Netflix series premiered two days ago and cast member Heather Rae Young is dishing more about the season.

The real estate-based reality show was riddled with drama and most of it was centered around Christine Quinn and her relationship — or lack thereof — with her costars.

The tension between Christine and the other women was evident from the first episode and some viewers might have been confused.

Most of the drama happened off-camera when Season 3 stopped filming and when the cameras started rolling again most of the cast had a bone to pick with Christine.

Heather Rae Young explains fallout with Christine Quinn

Many viewers were surprised that things had turned sour between Christine Quinn and Heather Rae Young who were friends last season.

However, during Heather Rae’s recent chat with Entertainment Tonight, she gave some insight into what put a wedged between her and Christine.

“You only see so much of our lives on camera,” explained Heather. “We all have lives outside of [the] camera and outside of filming. And it had been a lot of things building up, and her and I had not had a close relationship for probably over a year.”

The Selling Sunset star continued, “There’s just a lot of things that she had said and done to not only me and my husband, and talking s**t and just things to my close friends that I just, at some point, you can’t keep supporting someone and making excuses for them and being the neutral person.”

Heather Rae Young doesn’t trust Christine Quinn as a friend

During the Season 4 finale things came to a head between Christine and her castmates and was a disappointing end for Heather Rae. She had hoped to have a chat with Christine at the finale party but when the controversial fashionista showed up three hours late, she refused to speak with the women.

Later on, Christine wanted to talk with Heather one-on-one but Heather had already stormed out of the party and had no interest in speaking with her former friend.

“At that point, I already felt disrespected,” admitted Heather. “I had been waiting for three hours for her. And then when she brushed me off, I was like, you know what? I don’t need to wait around and be late and miss my flight on my trip with my husband.”

Going forward, the newly married Netflix star made it known that she and Christine are “cordial” but that’s it.

“I don’t want to have animosity and be fighting and be catty all the time and have negative energy,” said Heather, “but I just choose to not have her in my life because I don’t trust her as a friend.”

Selling Sunset is currently streaming on Netflix.