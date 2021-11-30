Selling Sunset: Christine Quinn claps back at ‘sick’ rumor that she faked her pregnancy

Christine Quinn responds to fake pregnancy rumors. Pic credit: Netflix

Selling Sunset star Christine Quinn is lashing out at nasty rumors surrounding her pregnancy. The new mom gave birth to her first child, Christian in May via C-section and the delivery proved quite challenging for the first-time mom.

Christine’s pregnancy journey was captured on Season 4 of the popular Netflix show where she showed off her baby bump while still clad in high heels and her fashionable outfits.

The 33-year-old had an over-the-top baby shower and after giving birth, she recounted the dangerous delivery story to her friends and admitted that both she and her baby were in jeopardy.

Thankfully, they both pulled through and two weeks after giving birth, Christine seemed to bounce right back to her pre-baby body. Now people are running with the rumor that she was never pregnant in the first place.

Christine Quinn blasts nasty rumor about faking her pregnancy

The Selling Sunset star recently clapped back against the speculation that she faked her pregnancy and used a surrogate instead.

Christine shared the screenshot of a message in her Instagram Story that was sent via DM from a viewer. The Instagram user accused the reality TV star of faking her pregnancy and urged her to just admit she used a surrogate.

The now-expired post was captured and reposted by Us Weekly.

“Why did you fake your pregnancy?” questioned the commenter. “It’s totally OK to admit to having a surrogate but don’t set unrealistic expectations for PP moms when you didn’t even carry the baby yourself. It’s deceitful and a shame.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

The new mom responded to the Instagram user and wrote, “K y’all are beyond f**king sick.”

Christine later went on Twitter and addressed the situation there as well and told people to view her IG Story.

“For all yall still mad on pregnancy gate please go look at my IG stories. And apologize. This is seriously so hurtful.” she tweeted.

People have questions about Christine Quinn’s pregnancy

After the Selling Sunset star shared her Twitter post in response to the fake pregnancy rumors it still wasn’t enough for the naysayers.

“People just have questions,” said one Twitter user. “Working out one or two weeks after you had a C-section and your heart stopped, so you almost died, is a little suspicious, not to say quite impossible. The huge scar would have popped open…”

Pic credit:@deon_the_blue/Twitter

The Twitter user was referring to a yoga session that was featured in Season 4, but it seems the commenter got it all wrong.

“I never worked out after my c section,” retorted Christine. “Are you smoking Crack? Where did you read that. The yoga scene I was pregnant. It took me 4 months till I could even start yoga again.”

Pic credit: XtineQuinn/Twitter

Have you already streamed Season 4 of Selling Sunset? What do you think of the rumors that Christine Quinn faked her pregnancy?

Selling Sunset is currently streaming on Netflix.