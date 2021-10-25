Selling Sunset: Christine Quinn accuses costars of ‘intentionally’ excluding her from cast photos

Christine Quinn accused her Selling Sunset costars of some shady behavior. Pic credit: @thechristinequinn/Instagram

It’s been a little over a year since new episodes of Selling Sunset dropped on Netflix and although there are new agents, pregnancies, and weddings, one thing that hasn’t faltered between the women of the Oppenheim Group is drama.

With Season 4 officially returning to the streaming service next month, tensions must be high in the office as Christine Quinn recently accused her Selling Sunset costars of ‘intentionally’ excluding her from cast photos.

Christine Quinn accuses Selling Sunset co-stars of ‘intentionally’ excluding her from cast photos

Speaking out on allegations of being less involved on the docu-soap, Christine Quinn took to Twitter.

The 32-year-old wrote on Twitter, “I’m SOOOOO tired of addressing this. I am in every single episode of season 4 and 5 of selling sunset.”

Christine’s tweet didn’t stop there.

Accusing her coworkers of partaking in some shady behavior, she continued, “The girls intentionally leave me out of photos. I have real work to do besides sit on my phone and prove 24/7 that I’m filming a TV show. Yall going to see me.”

Got cut off and I'm SOOOOO tired of addressing this. I am in every single episode of season 4 and 5 of selling sunset. The girls intentionally leave me out of photos. I have real work to do besides sit on my phone and prove 24/7 that I'm filming a TV show. Yall going to see me. pic.twitter.com/MYv17l4SEY — Christine Quinn (@XtineQuinn) October 22, 2021

The new mom also offered proof by attaching a video of her co-workers posing for a selfie without her, reiterating, “So yes, I’m actually in every single episode of the show.”

Her absence from the rest of the cast even caused fans to question if the blonde bombshell was even returning to the show.

Replying to a fan on Twitter, the luxury real estate agent wrote, “I assure you I am at all the same events as them. I just do my job and head back to my family.”

“Don’t need a photo to prove anything,” she added.

When can fans expect Selling Sunset Season 4?

The world of luxury real estate is already competitive. When you bring in cameras and beautiful agents, the drama is in no short supply on Selling Sunset.

From new agents to a fresh office, a lot has changed in the Oppenheim Group. Returning to Netflix on November 24th, it’s been a long time since fans last saw the Selling Sunset crew.

Season 3 saw the gorgeous wedding of Christine and her husband and, since then, the couple welcomed their first bundle of joy, Christian Georges Dumontet.

Fans can definitely expect a look into Christine’s life as a new mom in the upcoming season.

Will you be tuning in for the new season of Selling Sunset?

Selling Sunset Season 4 premieres on Wednesday, November 24 on Netflix.