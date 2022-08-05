Seeking Sister Wife viewers urge Dannielle Merrifield to leave Garrick, say he’s ‘obsessed’ with Roberta

Seeking Sister Wife viewers continue to urge Dannielle to leave Garrick. Pic credit: TLC

This season, Seeking Sister Wife viewers continue to urge Dannielle Merrifield to leave her husband Garrick, claiming that he’s “obsessed” with Roberta.

Dannielle and Garrick comprise one returning couple on Season 4 of Seeking Sister Wife, along with polygamists Tosha and Sidian Jones, joining three new couples this season.

As Seeking Sister Wife viewers know, Dannielle and Garrick legally divorced each other so their hopeful second sister wife, Brazilian-born Roberta, could join them in America.

This season, Dannielle and Garrick’s dream of bringing Roberta to the U.S. to join their plural family continues to play out on Seeking Sister Wife.

Although Dannielle and Garrick have been patient as they await Roberta’s arrival, she has given them some clues that she might not be willing to fully commit to their family and their lifestyle.

Roberta is hard to reach, living more than 5,000 miles away, where her internet service is shoddy at best. Given their limited interaction both via video chat and in person, it’s made it difficult for the Merrifields to feel connected to Bert, as they affectionately call her.

Garrick Merrifield still adamant about having babies with Roberta despite Dannielle’s apprehension

However, that hasn’t stopped Garrick from pressing on with their plan to expand their family by getting Roberta pregnant as soon as possible.

During the last episode of Seeking Sister Wife, despite Dannielle’s concerns about bringing a newborn into the mix, Garrick was still gung-ho about the idea. Garrick wasn’t even deterred by the possibility that Roberta would be stuck living in Brazil with their baby, meaning he’d have to spend long periods away from Dannielle and their two sons.

TLC shared a clip from the scene on their official Instagram and Seeking Sister Wife viewers couldn’t help but attack Garrick’s motives and reasoning, as well as urge Dannielle to find someone else.

Seeking Sister Wife viewers urge Dannielle to leave Garrick, say he’s ‘obsessed’ with Roberta

“He is so obsessed with Roberta. Something is very off with him it’s creepy,” wrote one disgruntled Seeking Sister Wife viewer.

Another aimed their comment at Dannielle and urged her to move on: “Girl, he gave up the moment y’all went to court and he said yes to everything while you were on the other side crying. Please understand it’s all about Bert. Get you a next man. Because you signed on without any child support or spousal support. You gave up everything for Bert!!”

“Leave him,” read a succinct comment from another fan who echoed the sentiment.

Yet another viewer urged Dannielle, “Omg [Dannielle], please come to your senses. This man is not for you. If this is what he wants I hope you’ll consider leaving him.”

This isn’t the first time Garrick has come under fire by Seeking Sister Wife viewers. He’s been labeled a “creep” on more than one occasion and has been accused of using the guise of religion as an excuse to have multiple wives.

Last season, Garrick revealed that he felt it was God who led Dannielle to polygamy, not his urging. He said, “I don’t have concerns that Dannielle thinks that she’s being forced or some way to live this way. I think without a doubt she’s totally convinced that God led this to her in her life, to bless her and that she’s not just, you know, doing it ’cause it’s what I wanted.”

Seeking Sister Wife airs on Mondays at 10/9c on TLC.