Seeking Sister Wife spoiler: Garrick and Lea have chemistry despite his sadness over missing Roberta

Garrick is upset over not seeing Bert, but he isn’t letting that stop him from connecting with Lea. Pic credit: TLC

On tonight’s episode of Seeking Sister Wife, Garrick Merrifield was still upset over not seeing Roberta, but he didn’t let that stop him from connecting with his potential third sister wife, Lea.

This season on Seeking Sister Wife, viewers learned that Dannielle and Garrick Merrifield added another potential sister wife, Lea Newton, to their family.

With Roberta still unable to travel to the U.S., Garrick was missing his Brazilian lover. During a group video call between Garrick, Dannielle, Lea, and Roberta, he became emotional when he saw Roberta’s face on the screen.

Lea and Garrick bond over dinner on Seeking Sister Wife: ‘I could tell he really likes me’

As Garrick began to prepare dinner in the kitchen, Lea joined him and used the time to connect as a new couple and see if there was “any chemistry there.” It was apparent that there was chemistry between the two, and Leah admitted during a confessional, “I definitely feel the vibes when I’m around him. I feel that he’s very respectful. He’s not gropey – I appreciate that. But I could tell he really likes me.”

Lea and Garrick continued to connect as they walked outside to the grill together. For her part, Lea felt the chemistry between herself and Garrick pretty quickly as she confessed, “I’m excited to see where everything’s going to go. Maybe we could steal a little kiss later.”

Lea confronts Dannielle to assure she isn’t overstepping boundaries

Being the third woman to enter Garrick’s life as a potential wife, Lea wanted to ensure she wasn’t stepping on any toes. So she approached Garrick’s first wife, Dannielle, to sort out her boundaries.

According to Dannielle, sex was off-limits until she was officially in a marriage with Garrick. Dannielle explained that she and Garrick considered sex to be something special: “That’s the commitment for life. We don’t take it lightly.” However, Lea assured Dannielle that she was “not trying to sleep with” her husband, and Dannielle admitted that she trusted Lea.

Lea has already expressed some concerns about Roberta’s jealousy issues, so it’s something to consider before she takes the leap and joins the Merrifields. Although Lea looks to be a good fit for the Merrifield family, only time will tell how that dynamic will change if and when Roberta joins the other two wives in America.

Seeking Sister Wife airs on Mondays at 10/9c on TLC and Discovery+.