Seeking Sister Wife Season 4 premiere — Everything you need to know

Some of the cast members returning for Season 4 of Seeking Sister Wife. Pic credit: TLC

Seeking Sister Wife is returning for Season 4 — here is everything you need to know.

Season 3 of Seeking Sister Wife left viewers with lots of unanswered questions, wondering about the future of the show.

Now, with confirmation that a fourth season is coming back to TLC this summer with 14 new episodes, here is some information on which cast members are returning and the new polygamous couples looking to add another wife to their relationships.

The new season of Seeking Sister Wife sets out to document the lives of five polygamous families navigating the challenges of finding and courting potential sister wives.

Which polygamous couples are returning for Season 4 of Seeking Sister Wife?

Returning for another season are Garrick and Dannielle Merrifield, the monogamous-turned polygamous couple who welcomed Brazilian native Roberta into their plural marriage.

In Season 4, Garrick and Dannielle will continue to await Roberta’s arrival in Colorado. In order to bring Roberta to the United States, Garrick and Dannielle legally divorced so that Garrick can legally wed Roberta.

Fans were shocked last season when Garrick planned a trip to Mexico to get Roberta pregnant. Dannielle was also shocked and struggled to accept Garrick and Roberta getting intimate, although she agreed to bring another wife into her and Garrick’s marriage.

Another returning couple, Sidian and Tosha Jones find themselves long-distance dating Arielle, a potential Filipino sister wife.

New couples joining Season 4

Steve and Brenda Foley, a new couple this season, decide to begin their polygamist journey for a second time with a much younger potential sister wife.

Nick, April and Jennifer Davis are in a polygamous relationship with an interesting dynamic — April and Jennifer are both Nick’s wives, and while April and Jennifer are legally married to each other, they have taken Nick’s last name to solidify their family unit. Hoping to expand their family, the threesome courts a potential third sister wife.

The Epps family — Marcus, Taryn, and India — comprise a plural family looking to add another wife to their relationship while overcoming the pains that come along with that.

What happened to the Snowdens, Clarks, and Winders?

Not returning for a fourth season are the Snowdens after their controversy last year involving domestic abuse and their sister wife, Christeline Petersen. Jarod and Vanessa Clark – another polygamous couple from Season 3 who struggled to find a suitable sister wife – are also excluded from Season 4’s cast.

Lastly, the Winder family won’t be returning for Season 4. They issued a statement on their family’s Instagram, saying they weren’t picked up for another season since the “show is taking a different path.”

Season 4 of Seeking Sister Wife premieres on Monday, June 6 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on TLC and Discovery+.