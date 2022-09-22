See Zach Shallcross’ Polaroid photo with his first impression rose receiver, Brianna 

Zach Shallcross handed out his first impression rose with the help of America’s vote. Pic credit: ABC

Zach Shallcross was named the next Bachelor, and his journey started early on After the Final Rose.

Zach got to meet five of the women from his season during The Bachelorette finale.

The show tried something new by getting viewers involved and having them vote on who would receive his first impression rose.

The viewers chose Brianna after her cute introductory exchange with Zach.

Brianna walked out on the stage and snapped a Polaroid picture with Zach, placing the image in his coat pocket so he wouldn’t forget her.

The Bachelor’s Instagram page shared the photo, receiving lots of likes from fans.

Brianna makes her mark on Zach Shallcross and viewers with Polaroid picture

Zach and Brianna were all smiles in their Polaroid snap.

The photo, taken in real-time, was a bit blurry but still captured Zach and Brianna’s pearly whites as they leaned into one another in their formal attire.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The Bachelor’s Instagram shared the Polaroid in a bed of roses while captioning the post, “America has voted and Zach’s journey has officially begun. 🌹.”

Along with meeting Brianna, Zach also met Brooklyn, Cat, Christina, and Bailey, who tried to help Zach remember her name with a rhyme.

While viewers haven’t been thrilled with the choice of Zach as Bachelor, many became quick fans of Brianna.

After Brianna received the majority of America’s votes, a Bachelor fan page shared a sweet photo of Brianna embracing Zach with her rose as she smiled in her flattering ruched dress, writing, “She dominated tonight,” with a heart-eyed emoji.

Brianna’s Instagram account is currently private, but she has 3,942 followers, which will likely grow much higher when The Bachelor returns next year.

Pic credit: @bachelorrabbithole/Instagram

Bachelor Nation’s Tyler Norris voted for Brianna

Brianna received votes from viewers and Bachelor Nation stars such as The Bachelorette Season 19’s Tyler Norris.

Tyler Norris was one of the men in Rachel Recchia’s group during The Bachelorette, and he had an instant affinity for Brianna because of where she’s from.

Tyler tweeted his vote for her, writing, “Brianna A Jersey Girl you know I gotchu #Bachelorvote.”

When Brianna won, Tyler exclaimed, “Well that aged well let’s go Brianna!!”

Pic credit: @torrisjohnson/Twitter

Brianna and the other four ladies introduced will return with Zach when The Bachelor premieres in January 2023.

The Bachelor premieres Monday, January 23, on ABC.