Sean Burke isn’t just messaging Gina Kirschenheiter, he’s keeping tabs on her Instagram as well

It looks like “creepy” text messages aren’t the only thing Real Housewives of Orange County star Gina Kirschenheiter needs to watch out for. Braunwyn Windham-Burke’s husband, Sean Burke, has taken things to the next level by liking her posts on social media.

On the latest episode of RHOC, Braunwyn and Gina argued over Sean’s intentions with a text he sent to Gina. The episode shows Braunwyn accusing Gina of saying things about Sean that “aren’t cool and aren’t true.”

Gina accused Sean of sending the “creepy” text message last year after a party for Vicki Gunvalson’s birthday. That night, Sean picked up Braunwyn and called an Uber for Gina after both had indulged in too many alcoholic beverages.

Following the chivalrous gesture, Sean sent Gina a text message that resd, “Hi Gina, Just checking in all is OK. Braunwyn is asleep, but I got her to the condo first. Anyway, have a good night, and it was great to spend some time with you. Oh this is Sean probably should have started with that :)”

Gina’s side of the story

Gina did not find Sean’s gesture to be so innocent.

In an interview with Us Weekly, Gina explained, “I felt uncomfortable by it. I thought it was a little weird…I’m coming from a divorce with an affair. I have more boundaries with things like that and just sex and everything in general…and so for me it was more about honesty.”

As if the text message wasn’t enough to make Gina uncomfortable, Sean appears to be testing those boundaries by liking her Instagram posts, as seen in the photo below. The like has since been retracted and it appears Sean no longer follows Gina, leaving us wondering whether Braunwyn made him do it amid the “creepy” text drama.

Braunwyn fires back

While nothing has been said about Sean’s questionable social media activity, Braunwyn was quick to share her take on Gina’s text message claims.

In an interview with Us Weekly, Braunwyn shared that she was “saddened” by it.

She said, “She couldn’t get her own Uber. And so Sean does something nice. He got her, an Uber, got her home, was checking on her and make sure she was safe. And I felt very upset that you took a nice gesture and made it into something else.”

Braunwyn felt Gina insinuated Sean wanted a sexual encounter with the three of them; an assumption based on the couple’s unconventional marriage and the fact that Braunwyn is open about her attraction to women.

She added, “I think more than the text message, it’s her weaponizing my sexuality that really got to me. I was like, ‘Wow, just because I”m attracted to women doesn’t mean that I’m talking to all women, you know, or that I would do something like that.'”

While no one is talking (yet) about Sean’s social media creeping, the fact that he quickly retracted his like and no longer follows Gina hints that more trouble might be brewing.

With previews of tonight’s episode showing more drama between Gina and Braunwyn, it looks like the drama is just heating up.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.