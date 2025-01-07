Savannah Chrisley finds a way to keep Todd and Julie close while they’re in prison

Savannah Chrisley had to grow up fast when Todd and Julie Chrisley went off to serve their prison sentences.

However, the 27-year-old has found a way to keep her parents close to her heart.

She showed off unique trinkets dedicated to her mom and dad and the sentiments behind them.

Savannah is missing her parents, who started serving their time in January 2023, which left her to care for her brother, Grayson Chrisley, and her sister/niece, Chloe Chrisley.

2024 marked the second Christmas spent without the Chrisley matriarch and patriarch, and the siblings opted not to celebrate a traditional holiday this time.

Instead, Savannah treated Chloe and Grayson to a tropical getaway. They enjoyed the beach and their last holiday before Grayson left for college.

However, while Todd and Julie couldn’t make the trip for obvious reasons, Savannah found a way to keep them close.

Savannah Chrisley keeps Todd and Julie Chrisley close to her heart

Savannah gave major props to her jeweler, showing off their amazing work in creating unique pieces as a tribute to her parents and a way to keep them with her anywhere she goes.

She posted screenshots of two handwritten notes, one from Julie that said, “Love you, Mama,” and one from Todd that read, “Love Dad.”

“Their handwriting, forever close to your heart,” wrote Savannah in her Instagram Story before showing off the final products.

Todd and Julie Chrisley’s handwriting. Pic credit: @savannahchrisley/Instagram

She then posted two gold necklaces with Julie and Todd’s handwriting engraved on the front of the diamond-encrusted dog tags.

Savannah thanked the company in her post, expressing her satisfaction with how the necklaces turned out.

“THE BEST JEWELER THERE IS 😭❤️ I love you,” she wrote.

Savannah Chrisley’s tribute to her parents. Pic credit: @savannahchrisley/Instagram

Savannah Chrisley sent her brother Grayson Chrisley off to college

While Julie and Todd are away, they’ve missed some major milestones in their kids’ lives, most recently, their youngest son, Grayson Chrisley.

The 18-year-old recently left home for The University of Alabama, and it was a tearful farewell for Savannah, who got him prepped and ready for college.

The heartbroken Chrisley Knows Best star posted a photo from Grayson’s dorm room, his new home for the next four years.

“We’ve never been apart… ever. And my heart feels like it’s shattered into a million pieces,” Savannah wrote on Instagram. “But my overwhelming sadness is matched only by the pride I feel watching him chase his dreams.”