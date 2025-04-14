Sarper Guven goes missing day before wedding to Shekinah Garner

It’s the case of the missing groom on 90 Day Fiance.

Sarper Guven and Shekinah Garner are scheduled to become husband and wife this season on 90 Day Fiance, but one day before their nuptials, Sarper is nowhere to be found.

Although the couple once claimed they’d never get married, Sarper got down on one knee and popped the question in Season 6 of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way.

Shekinah accepted Sarper’s proposal during a boat ride in his native Turkey.

Since then, Sarper has arrived in the US, and the countdown has begun on his K-1 visa, as 90 Day Fiance viewers are watching in Season 11.

Sarper and Shekinah have 90 days to get married, or else Sarper will have to return to Turkey.

Shekinah can’t locate Sarper the day before their wedding

In a preview from this season of 90 Day Fiance, viewers learn that Sarper may have gotten cold feet the day before their nuptials.

Following the Sunday, April 15, episode of 90 Day Fiance, How Deep Is Your Love?, TLC shared a preview of what’s to come this season.

During a tense scene, Shekinah is seen trying to contact Sarper via phone with a disconcerting expression.

“Sarper’s missing,” she tells producers.

She continued, “I said, ‘Tomorrow you’re going to be my husband,’ and he was like,” as she expressed hesitation with her face.

Shekinah leaves her home as TLC producers are heard saying, “Yeah, so we’re gonna go try to find him.”

Camera crews hit the streets of Los Angeles on foot with their equipment in tow as Shekinah exclaims, “Oh my God, Sarper.”

“Where is he?” she asks as she crosses the street, looking around for any signs of her runaway fiance.

Sarper is adjusting to life in America

Sarper was spotted by a 90 Day Fiance fan when he arrived in LA last year.

Initially, the plan was for Shekinah to move permanently to Turkey rather than the other way around.

But Shekinah was hesitant about making the move because of missing out on time spent with her daughter and leaving behind her LA-based aesthetics business.

Instead, Shekinah persuaded Sarper to move to the US, but it wasn’t an easy task.

Sarper feared he would miss his country and family, who are now more than 6,000 miles apart.

But since he’s arrived in America, it’s been anything but an easy transition for him.

For starters, Sarper is not happy about his living quarters.

Shekinah runs her aesthetics business out of her home and insists that Sarper leave when she has clients.

Additionally, he isn’t allowed to cook food in their kitchen, and he’s worried about the cramped space.

Aside from his living arrangements, though, off-camera, Sarper seems to be adjusting well to life on the West Coast.

Sarper is a personal trainer and fitness instructor who now offers “Bootlaugh with Sarper” classes, which combine exercise, boxing, comedy, and dancing.

By the looks of his Instagram Reels lately, Sarper is fully enjoying his life, especially his work, in the States.

Although thousands of miles from his hometown, Sarper found a way to keep the spirit of Turkey alive by incorporating traditional Turkish dancing into his classes.

Season 11 of 90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.