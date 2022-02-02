Sarah Jessen shares tribute to her kids amid Michael Jessen divorce drama, Juliana Custodio pregnancy

90 Day Fiance viewers once celebrated the dynamic of Michael Jessen and Juliana Custodio’s marriage. Pic credit: TLC

While 90 Day Fiance couple Michael Jessen and Juliana Custodio were once the picturesque image of a blended family, a lot has changed in the Jessen household.

Calling their divorce a casualty of the pandemic, the pair separated after less than two years of marriage. Not only did the couple end their relationship, but Juliana moved out of the US and is now expecting her first child with her boyfriend, Ben Obscura.

While Juliana’s relationship with Michael’s ex-wife Sarah Jessen was once praised by 90 Day Fiance viewers, with the two going as far as quarantining with their respective husbands together, the two are reportedly no longer friends.

Despite the drama and major changes in their home, Sarah shared a tribute to social media dedicated to the kids she shares with ex-Michael Jessen.

Sarah Jessen shares tribute to her kids amid Micheal Jessen divorce drama

Taking to Instagram to post some positivity amid the tension, the Connecticut native uploaded an all-smiles photo with her two children.

Sharing a quote by novelist Agatha Christie, the 44-year-old wrote, “A mother’s love for her children is like nothing else in the world. It knows no law, no pity. It dares all things and crushes down REMORSELESSLY all that stands in its path.”

While the divorce was between Michael and Juliana, the 25-year-old model quickly won over both of his two children.

And while both sides have aired dirty laundry, since the separation, Juliana has had to take to social media to slam internet trolls messaging her step-daughter for information about the divorce.

“This is hard enough for everyone and I would appreciate if you guys stop bother a ten years old girl that has nothing to do with any of this bulls**t,” the 90 Day Fiance personality explained on a TikTok video. “So stop. Grow up. She’s a child, okay? That’s it. Thank you.”

Juliana Custodio was also accused of cheating on Michael Jessen

The South American native also recently had to shut down rumors she cheated on Michael Jessen with Sarah’s current husband, Sean Naso.

Going as far as to say she has the paternity test to prove her boyfriend is the father of her unborn child, she revealed plans of marrying Ben along with continuing to grow their family.

90 Day Fiance is currently on hiatus.