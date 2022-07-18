Sarah Hamrick and Kit Keenan wow in white by the water

Sarah Hamrick and Kit Keenan look ethereal in white. Pic credit: @sarahahamrick/Instagram

Sarah Hamrick and Kit Keenan spent the weekend together and displayed their beauty.

Kit and Sarah appeared in two different seasons of The Bachelor but still managed to find friendship with one another.

Kit debuted on The Bachelor Season 25 with Matt James.

Sarah appeared on The Bachelor Season 26 with Clayton Echard.

While neither Kit nor Sarah found love during their seasons on The Bachelor, they did gain large fan bases where they often share their fashion-forward looks with followers.

The stylish Bachelor Nation stars recently got together in chic white dresses while enjoying a summer day by the lake.

Kit Keenan and Sarah Hamrick flaunt figures in white

Sarah Hamrick took to Instagram to share photos at The Surf Lodge in Montauk.

In the opening shot of Sarah’s post, the Bachelor Nation beauty posed with fashionista Kit Keenan as a breathtaking water view could be seen behind them.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Sarah got leggy in a form-fitting white mini dress with white high heels and sparkling dangling earrings for a splash of glam. Sarah wore her long brunette tresses down and waved as she posed with a drink in her hand and her toned legs on display.

Kit Keenan placed an arm behind Sarah for the friendly photo and jutted out a hip in a white dress with a delicate blue floral pattern. Kit’s dress featured feminine short sleeves and a subtle side slit.

The Bachelor Nation star, and daughter of famous fashion designer Cynthia Rowley, completed her look with a pair of white cowboy boots. She also wore her shoulder-length blonde hair down with curled tips.

Sarah Hamrick poses with The Bachelorette Season 19 twins

Other photos featured Sarah posing solo in her skin-bearing dress and hugging up to friends while the sun shined.

Interestingly, the final photo of the post featured Sarah smiling and sandwiched between twins Joey and Justin, who were recently eliminated on night one of The Bachelorette Season 19.

Sarah captioned the post, “mind if we have a weekend.”

Sarah’s fans, friends, and fellow Bachelor Nation stars reacted to the post with Kit Keenan writing, “RUN IT BACK.”

The Bachelor Season 26 star Lyndsey Windham commented, “Gorgeous gorgeous girls.”

Other comments included, “Oh nooo not the twins,” and “Weekend away or bachelor in paradise filming?”