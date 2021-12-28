Sammi ‘Sweetheart’ Giancola celebrates the holidays with her new man

Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola celebrated the holidays with her new man. Pic credit: MTV

Jersey Shore star Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola celebrated her first holiday since splitting from her fiance Christian Biscardi but she didn’t seem too sad about it.

Despite ending her engagement this past summer, Sammi has moved on and seems happier than ever.

Her new man made his debut in Sammi’s Instagram stories over Thanksgiving as she shared a photo of the two of them with the caption, “Thankful.”

The couple also celebrated the Christmas holiday together.

Sammi shared a photo as the two of them posed happily together in front of a Christmas tree.

She simply wrote the caption, “Merry Christmas.”

Sammi ‘Sweetheart’ Giancola is happy with her new man

Sammi’s followers have noticed that she’s been glowing in her latest photos and can’t help but wonder if that is due to her new relationship with her boyfriend Justin May.

They also couldn’t help but point out that Sammi seems to have a type as they think Justin resembles her ex-boyfriend and former Jersey Shore costar Ronnie Ortiz-Magro.

Justin has several photos on his Instagram as he posed without a shirt on and showed off his muscular physique and dark tan.

It’s unknown exactly when Sammi and Justin started dating officially but she started liking his social media posts back in September, just a few months after she and Christian called it quits.

Sammi ‘Sweetheart’ Giancola called it quits with Christian Biscardi this summer

Sammi and Christian were together for two years before becoming engaged in 2019.

They set a wedding date for April of 2020 but their plans got derailed due to the pandemic.

They had to reschedule their special day and it seemed like they were still planning to get married in 2021 until fans noticed Sammi started posing in videos without her engagement ring in June.

Sammi also removed all traces of Christian from her social media.

She spoke out regarding the split shortly after in a TikTok video. She admitted to being single but also shared that she was happy.

Fans wondered if Sammi would return to Jersey Shore Family Vacation and possibly join the cast for Season 5. Sammi, while showing no ill-will toward her former castmates, admitted that she had no intentions of joining the spinoff.

Sammi may not be part of Season 5 but fans still have a lot to look forward to when the new season premieres.

The cast will take a trip to the Florida Keys along with their kids and significant others.

Based on the trailer, it seems like a lot of good times are in store when everyone’s favorite Shore stars make their comeback in the new year.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation Season 5 premieres Thursday, January 6 at 8/7c on MTV.