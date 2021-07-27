Sammi ‘Sweetheart’ Giancola admits to single status, reveals if she’s coming back to Jersey Shore

Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola has revealed that she is single in a new social media video. Pic credit: @sammisweetheart/Instagram

Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola has finally admitted her single status and revealed if she is coming back to Jersey Shore in a telling new video.

Without saying a word, the stunning brunette shared her feelings about not only the MTV series, of which she was an original cast member from 2009 through 2012, but also if she is still engaged to her former flame Christian Biscardi.

Sammi’s potential return to the series has been questioned for years, ever since she first revealed that she would not return for the reboot series, Jersey Shore: Family Vacation alongside her fellow co-stars Paul “Pauly D” DelVecchio, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Vinny Guadagnino, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Jenni “JWoww” Farley, Deena Cortese and Angelina Pivarnick.

She had not only put those rumors to rest, but she also addressed her rumored split from Christian, to whom she became engaged in March 2019.

Astute followers of the former reality star have noticed that she has not worn her ring for quite some time.

Sammi spoke volumes without saying a word in a TikTok video.

Sammi Giancola spills her secrets

Her latest TikTik video featured Q&A-style messages as she moved along to the music.

The captions read, “Are you coming back to Jersey Shore? No. Are you single? Yes. Are you happy? YESSS!”

The increased speculation that the couple had parted ways has dominated any interaction the former reality star has had with fans.

In recent months, fans noticed that Sammi, 34, and Christian, 31, no longer followed each other on Instagram.

Christian deleted all photos of the former Jersey Shore star from his Instagram feed.

Sammi has not posted any new photographs with her handsome partner in quite some time. She shared her last photo with Christian in March 2020.

Christian Biscardi was noticeably absent from a major life moment

Sammi continued to share solo images from a breathtaking wedding photoshoot through May of 2021 and has promoted her latest venture, Sweetheart Coast, a brick and mortar store located on the boardwalk in Ocean City, New Jersey. In a photograph shared with Instagram on May 4, Sammi still wore her ring. That post has since been deleted.

The couple was set to tie the knot this summer, but superfans appeared to uncover something amiss on the raven-haired beauty’s Instagram page.

The couple began dating in 2017, and Sammi regularly posted photographs with Christian on her social media page. They became engaged in 2019 with a plan to be wed one year later. The COVID-19 pandemic squashed their plans for a big gathering, and they postponed their event twice.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8/7c on MTV.