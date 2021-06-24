Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi speaks out on Sammi Giancola’s rumored split from Christian Biscardi

Nicole Polizzi shared she wasn’t in touch regularly with Sammi Giancola. Pic credit: @snooki/sammisweetheart/Instagram

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi spoke out regarding former castmate Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola’s rumored split from fiance Christian Biscardi in a new interview. She also revealed the status of their friendship.

Polizzi and Giancola were roommates during the original run of Jersey Shore alongside Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Jenni “JWoww” Farley, Deena Cortese, Angelina Pivarnick, Paul “Pauly D” DelVecchio, Vinny Guadagnino, and Ronnie Ortiz-Magro.

While they had their ups and downs as filming of the series progressed, the women remained friendly enough that Polizzi asked Giancola to be a bridesmaid at her 2014 wedding to Jionni LaValle. Sammi was also a guest at Cortese’s wedding and baby shower.

Sign up for our newsletter!

However today, it appears they are not as close as they once were.

Snooki said to In Touch that she and Giancola are friendly, but did not share the bond they once did.

“Yeah, I reached out to her about her store and I was like, ‘Good luck with your store, mama,’” Polizzi said of Giancola’s new venture, a brick and mortar store on the Ocean City, New Jersey boardwalk called Sweetheart Coast.

Snooki reveals if Sammi spoke about her engagement

When asked if Sammi spoke about her rumored split from her boyfriend of several years, Christian Biscardi, Snooki shared that she did not.

“But she really doesn’t talk to any of us anymore. I mean, we try and reach out, but yeah,” Polizzi explained of their once tight bond, as seen in the retro Jersey Shore video above.

Sammi has commented on Instagram photos that her former roommate posts, most recently for a birthday snap in honor of Polizzi’s two-year-old son Angelo.

Has Sammi split from Christian?

The former Jersey Shore star was without her large diamond engagement ring at the opening of her store. Christian was also not present in images she shared to Instagram of the ribbon-cutting ceremony where friends and family surrounded the former reality star as she officially opened her business.

Speculation surrounding the couple’s breakup ramped up after Sammi removed any reference to her engagement to Christian from her Instagram bio.

She has not posted any new photographs with her handsome partner in quite some time. Her last photo upload with Christian was shared in March 2020. The duo also appeared to have unfollowed one another on the social media platform.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8/7c on MTV.