Jersey Shore star Sammi ‘Sweetheart’ Giancola is glowing after showing off her new man

Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola glows in recent photo. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldWide

Jersey Shore star Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola is looking happier than ever and it’s likely thanks to the new man in her life.

Sammi showed off her new boyfriend on Thanksgiving in a post to her Instagram stories.

In the post, she had the word “Thankful” showing as she cozied up to her new beau.

The photo was the first time she’d appeared alongside someone new since her split from Christian Biscardi this past summer.

The couple chose to end their engagement after their wedding had been postponed due to the COVID-19 lockdown.

Despite ending her engagement, Sammi appears to be thriving and her fans have taken notice.

Sammi poses with a new man. Pic credit: @sammisweetheart/Instagram

Sammi ‘Sweetheart’ Giancola is glowing after showing off her new man

Sammi recently shared a selfie to her Instagram page and her followers couldn’t help but notice that she was glowing.

Several people took to the comments section of the post to note how beautiful she looked.

One follower simply commented with the hashtag “stunning.”

Another chimed in and named Sammi the “hottest j shore gal.”

Followers compliment Sammi. Pic credit: @grant.w.erickson/@kpeiman59/Instagram

Other people commented to note how “gorgeous” Sammi looked.

Another thought that she was “beautiful both inside and out.”

Sammi’s followers think she looks great. Pic credit: @pamv1980/@sabbyreza/@5h_fangirl_/Instagram

Sammi ‘Sweetheart’ Giancola is running a successful business

In addition to looking great, Sammi’s business Sweetheart Coast has been excelling.

The store is located on the boardwalk in Ocean City, New Jersey, and sells various clothing and accessories.

Sammi’s store was recently recognized by the Ocean City Chamber of Commerce as it received its Outstanding New Business award at a dinner last month.

Sammi’s business was recognized. Pic credit: @sammisweetheart/Instagram

Sammi’s business was recognized. Pic credit: @sammisweetheart/Instagram

Sammi posed holding the award and thanked Ocean City for the recognition.

In addition to her Sweetheart Coast store, people can also shop her online boutique Sweetheart Styles. The site sells clothes, accessories and even home decor.

With all of her recent success and happiness, fans may start to wonder whether it was time for Sammi to return to film with her Jersey Shore costars.

Unfortunately, Sammi has made it clear recently that although she loves her roommates, that chapter in her life is closed.

While fans may not catch her on new episodes of Jersey Shore Family Vacation, they can keep up with her life by keeping tabs on her social media.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation is currently on hiatus on MTV.