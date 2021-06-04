Christian Biscardi shares shirtless beach photo amid Sammi ‘Sweetheart’ Giancola split speculation

Christian Biscardi posed shirtless and solo at the beach amid split rumors from Sammi Giancola Pic credit: MTV

Rumors have been circulating that former Jersey Shore star Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola has split from her fiancé Christian Biscardi.

It’s been noted that both Sammi and Christian have stopped following each other on social media and there is no sign of either one of them on each other’s page.

Sammi, who posted several pictures of her and Christian together which included an engagement announcement, has since wiped her social media account clean of any trace of him.

He is no longer mentioned in Sammi’s bio and there is no sign of her on his page either.

The couple also started a YouTube channel together to share details of their wedding planning with fans but the two of them haven’t shared content together in well over a month.

Christian recently posed for a sexy shirtless beach photo amid the split rumors, and he looked to be solo on his beach adventure.

Are Sammi Giancola and Christian Biscardi still getting married?

After being together for two years, Sammi and Christian became engaged in March of 2019.

They began their wedding planning and set a date for April 2020. Unfortunately, due to COVID-19, the couple had to postpone their celebration to a later date.

Their wedding was postponed for some time later this year and Sammi has even shared photoshoots on her Instagram page where she posed in different wedding dresses.

While things seemed to be amazing for Sammi and Christian, their recent social media activity proves otherwise and leaves fans confused and wondering if they will make it down the aisle.

Sammi Giancola was spotted without her engagement ring

While Sammi has proudly showed off her gorgeous engagement ring on her Instagram page, it looks like her ring is no longer being worn on her finger.

In her most recent social media post, Sammi shared a video of her trying out a self-tanning foam and showing off the results to her followers.

In the video, her left hand is in clear view and it’s obvious that her left ring finger is bare.

Is this another sign that she and Christian have split?

Neither Sammi nor Christian have yet to speak out amid the split rumors, but things aren’t looking too great as of right now.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8/7c on MTV.