Ryan Edwards reportedly overdosed while driving ahead of recent arrest, revived with Narcan

New details have emerged in former Teen Mom star Ryan Edwards’ most recent arrest.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Ryan was arrested last week, the third time in three months.

The former MTV star was arrested in his home state of Tennessee on charges of driving under the influence (DUI) and possession of a controlled substance.

Now, in a report obtained by The Sun, police claim Ryan was found unconscious in the driver’s seat of his truck while the vehicle was still running.

“Police found the driver, Ryan Edwards, sitting in the driver’s seat with the vehicle running and in drive,” read the arrest affidavit, which said that officers found Ryan at 12:06 a.m.

Officers claimed that Ryan was “unconscious and unresponsive” at the time of his discovery. Reportedly, Ryan’s truck had hit a curb, where it stopped, but police officers were able to use a lockout kit to enter the vehicle.

Former Teen Mom star Ryan Edwards reportedly administered Narcan after suffering a drug overdose

The report went on to claim that Ryan was transported into an ambulance, where he was administered Narcan — a medication that reverses the effects of certain drugs — and “eventually regained consciousness.”

It’s unclear what drug Ryan had allegedly overdosed on.

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office report says Ryan had two bags of illegal substances in his possession

EMS personnel are claimed to have recovered “a small bag of what appeared to be a crystal-type substance and a second small bag of what appeared to be a blue powder” from Ryan’s truck as well as a “paper receipt that had been rolled up” in his pocket.

Ryan allegedly refused a blood test once he arrived at the hospital via ambulance. However, he is claimed to have admitted that he “snorted a powder” before waking up in the back of the ambulance.

Ryan’s arrest details per HCSheriff.gov. Pic credit: Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office website

The troubled Teen Mom alum was arrested and charged with DUI and simple possession upon his release from the hospital. The Sun reports that he’s due in court on April 20 and is being held without bond.

The details surrounding Ryan’s latest arrest came on the heels of Ryan’s two prior arrests earlier this year. The first was for harassment and drug possession in February 2023, and the second was for allegedly “stalking” his estranged wife, Mackenzie Edwards, in March.

Mackenzie retains custody of her and Ryan’s two young children, Jagger and Stella, and has since filed for divorce from her husband of nearly six years.

