Russ sends Paola a message of praise even after she blasted their breakup on social media

Russ wished Paola well in her achievement despite the messy breakup they’ve been going through. Pic credit: TLC

It’s no secret that OG 90 Day Fiance couple Russ and Paola broke up a few weeks ago thanks to Paola’s harsh and public tweets about it.

Russ, however, was able to put their differences aside and send praise to his estranged wife for making it into the National Wrestling Alliance for the first all-women event EmPowerrr.

In an Instagram post, Russ openly addressed that there were tensions between him and Paola but that he was happy that she was taking this huge step with her wrestling. Russ may be trying to keep the peace so that they can co-parent their son Axel.

Russ Mayfield shows support for Paola Mayfield’s wrestling debut

Russ signaled that he will be in attendance at the wrestling event to support Paola regardless of how things are working out negatively in their marriage.

In an Instagram story, he posted the promotional poster for the wrestling event and wrote the caption, “No matter the feelings, I’m happy to be here to support you and watch you up the ring!” He tagged Paola in the post and added a fire emoji.

Russ posted to his Instagram story praising Paola for her wrestling accomplishment. Pic credit: @russ_mayfield/Instagram

Paola’s series of tweets depicted an ugly breakup between the two of them over feelings that they weren’t priorities for each other anymore.

The couple that started on Season 1 of 90 Day Fiance have been together eight years, and while they are not officially divorcing, they are taking time apart.

Will Russ or Paola be featured in the 90 Day Fiance franchise again?

If they do go their separate ways officially, Russ and Paola will most likely have the opportunity to be a part of the hit spinoff The Single Life.

Since they were such a popular couple that brought good views in for the network, it is definitely not impossible that they will return to TV screens in some capacity. They have not been featured on the show for a few years but did have a long run on Happily Ever After?.

Paola does seem to be running with her wrestling career so that might be enough spotlight for her for a while.

Season 3 of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way premieres this Sunday, August 29 at 8/7c on TLC.