RuPaul’s Drag Race: Malaysia Babydoll Foxx claims elimination was predetermined

Malaysia Babydoll Foxx told fans she knew she was going home on RuPaul’s Drag Race because of the production’s behavior on the day of her elimination.

The suggestion that the show is more about TV than a competition happened at Roscoe’s viewing party, where Malaysia Babydoll Foxx answered questions as a special guest with Kornbread Jeté and Kennedy Davenport.

Malaysia said her scenes were edited out, and she was given incorrect information about Frankie Grande, which made her prepared interview questions useless during the cooking challenge.

Kornbread Jeté backed up her claims by saying the show was a popularity contest determined by fan favorite rather than actual competition.

Kornbread suggested if the show was fair, Luxx Noir London would have won the challenge, and Malaysia would have won the Lipsync sending Salina EsTitties home.

Malaysia claimed that even Sasha Colby was shocked she won the challenge. She also claimed she was originally supposed to be at the bottom with Mistress Isabelle Brooks, but production possibly caught wind that Mistress may try to throw the competition making Malaysia’s planned elimination too obvious for viewers.

Malaysia Babydoll Foxx gives fans backstage tea about the personalities behind RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 15

Malaysia Babydoll Foxx had no problem spilling the tea about her experience on Season 15 of RuPaul’s Drag Race.

The loose-lipped queen was eliminated last week on Episode 10 after a lackluster performance interviewing Frankie Grande on the 50/50 challenge.

Although Malaysia slayed the runway in the Night of 1000 Beyoncés category, she was still sent home after landing in the bottom two with Salina EsTitties. Malaysia said earlier in the day, production approached and questioned her in a way that told her it was her day to go.

When asked by Kornbread if Loosey LaDuca was really that delusional or edited to be that way, Malaysia said she didn’t interact much with Loosey but that Loosey “gave them [production] the material and they used what they get.”

Watch a recap of Roscoe’s viewing party interview with Malaysia.

The former queens of RuPaul’s Drag Race discuss what they think needs to happen to improve the show

While her interpretation could be construed as sour grapes, Malaysia isn’t the first queen to say the show wasn’t fair to the performers or tried too hard for ratings.

Kennedy Davenport and Kornbread Jeté were former contestants on Season 7 and Season 14 of RPDR, and both had their opinions of what would make the show better.

Kennedy Davenport said the show tried too hard to cast social media stars to reach a certain demographic, and they don’t have to because they’ve already reached them. Kennedy added, “instead of letting the show work itself, they’re trying to work the show.”

Kornbread said that the show should have half the cast made up of “old-school drag” performers and the other half of social media queens. Kennedy said the earlier seasons of RPDR used to be that way, which is why the most memorable moments were up to around Season 8.

Malaysia said that the queens tend to be typecasted on the show, but when the production thinks there will be drama, there isn’t because everyone is too afraid of the backlash from fans.

The revealing interview was eye-opening for the behind-the-camera angle of a TV show competition, making fans wonder if the winner has already been picked.

RuPaul’s Drag Race airs Fridays at 8/7c on MTV.