RuPaul’s Drag Race fans want ‘justice for Lucky’ after stunning elimination

Lucky Starzzz is RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 17’s first casualty, and much like the show’s passionate fan base, we’re trying to understand how this decision was made.

We’re sure it wasn’t what Lucky thought was written in the starzzz, but we can do nothing about it.

The MTV reality staple kicked off its latest season earlier this month. It completely revamped the format by keeping the cast intact until the third episode and even threw in a twist to save eliminated queens.

In many respects, it gave the cast more time to interact with each other and come out of their shells before we got to the nitty gritty.

It’s always infuriating when someone goes before they’ve reached their full potential, and that’s precisely what happened with Lucky.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Even after the third episode, she had so much more to give the competition, and, quite frankly, she was the clear winner of the lip sync battle against Joella.

Lucky deserved better

The only thing we can take from RuPaul’s decision is that he believes Joella is a more rounded performer and will benefit the most from the competition process.

Either that, or he’s setting up a storyline for Lucky to sashay her way onto RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars, which is the inevitable next step.

RuPaul’s Drag Race fans weren’t thrilled by Lucky’s early exit and voiced their frustration in the comments section of a lip sync battle video on the show’s official Instagram account.

Fans are upset about Lucky’s early exit. Pic credit: @rupaulsdragrace/Instagram

“I wanted to see more of lucky,” one viewer wrote, adding, ‘her being first boot does not make sense with my fantasy.”

“Joella lost that lip sync,” another viewer reasoned.

“Lucky for all stars! She had so much more to show,” a third fan said.

RuPaul’s Drag Race is no stranger to controversial eliminations, and we’ll probably be complaining again next week because it ultimately comes down to whether RuPaul thinks the contestants deserve to remain in the competition.

Lucky’s time on RuPaul’s Frage Race is over. Pic credit: @rupaulsdragrace/Instagram

“Lucky obviously beat flopella,” another critic chimed in.

“Justice for Lucky, SHE ATE IT,” a final viewer wrote.

RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 17 is proving to be a banner season

RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 17 is still in its infancy, so it will be interesting to see where the show goes from here.

Since moving to MTV, the series has staged quite the return to form, and the ratings have been on an upswing to prove it.

What are your thoughts on Lucky’s early elimination? Do you think she had more to offer the series?

RuPaul’s Drag Race airs on MTV on Fridays at 8/7c.