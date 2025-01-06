RuPaul issues statement in wake of The Vivienne’s death at 32

Tragedy rocked the RuPaul’s Drag Race fandom over the weekend when it was revealed that The Vivienne (aka James Lee Williams) had died at 32.

The Vivienne broke through as a contestant on RuPaul’s Drag Race UK Season 1 and went on to compete in RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars Season 7.

News of The Vivienne’s death was shared by their publicist, Simon Jones, in an emotional Instagram statement.

“It is with immense sadness that we let you know our beloved James Lee Williams — The Vivienne, has passed this weekend,” the statement begins.

“James was an incredibly loved, warmhearted and amazing person.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

“Their family are heartbroken at the loss of their son, brother and uncle. They are so proud of the wonderful things James achieved in their life and career,” the statement concludes.

The Vivienne’s publicist confirms their death. Pic credit: @simonjonespr/Instagram

Michelle Visage leads the tributes to The Vivienne

When news of the death broke on Sunday evening, RuPaul’s Drag Race judge, Michelle Visage, issued a statement in which she admitted that she didn’t “know how to say” how she felt.

The pair forged a bond after meeting while Vivienne was a contestant on RuPaul’s Drag Race UK.

“You were always there, always laughing, always giving, always on point. Your laughter, your wit, your talent, your drag. I loved all of it but I loved your friendship most of all,” Michelle wrote alongside photos of the pair.

Michelle went on to say that she was”the lucky one to have known” The Vivienne and noted that they “laughed together” so many times.

RuPaul has a ‘broken heart’ following The Vivienne’s tragic death

On Monday afternoon, RuPaul shared a photo from the RuPaul’s Drag Race UK Season 1 runway and a poignant statement.

“With a broken heart, I join the entire Drag Race universe in mourning the loss of The Vivienne — an incredibly talented queen and a lovely human being.”

The Vivienne became a household name after their dominant performance on RuPaul’s Drag Race UK.

When the series launched, there were concerns that it couldn’t live up to the original U.S. version. Still, armed with fantastic personalities like The Vivienne, it has been one of the most popular unscripted formats in the UK in recent memory.

Vivienne’s talent shone through, and it wasn’t surprising they were named the winner of the freshman season.

The series gave The Vivienne a platform, and they moved on to bigger and better things in the aftermath.

Fans had been clamoring for the performer to appear on the U.S. series, and they got their wish with a stint on RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars Season 7.

The Vivienne was up against much stiffer competition in the season that featured all winners.

The Vivienne went on to star in the UK’s Dancing On Ice, ending the competition in third place. In a widely-praised role in London’s West End, The Vivienne played the Wicked Witch in The Wizard of Oz revival.

RuPaul’s Drag Race airs on Fridays at 8/7c on MTV. You can stream full episodes on Paramount+.