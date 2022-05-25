Rumors are flying that Tayshia Adams is dating Southern Charm’s Austen Kroll

Tayshia Adams dating rumors continue. Pic credit: ABC

Tayshia Adams was a former contestant on Colton Underwood’s season of The Bachelor, a contestant on Bachelor in Paradise, and The Bachelorette after Clare Crawley left early with Dale Moss.

While she struggled with heartbreak and heartache, she has been in the spotlight quite a bit the past couple of months for other reasons.

First, she and her former The Bachelorette co-host, Kaitlyn Bristowe, did not get renewed for the upcoming season of The Bachelorette. Instead, the franchise went with Jesse Palmer, who had just made his hosting debut for Clayton Echard’s season of The Bachelor.

Moreover, in the past couple of weeks, there has been speculation about Tayshia and Dale Moss possibly dating or hooking up… but now, according to fans, there seems to be another guy in the picture!

Who is this other man that people are speculating about?

Now, on Twitter, @Bach_S**tCray has posted a photo of Tayshia with Austen Kroll, who is from Southern Charm and appeared on the Summer House spinoff Winter House.

However, this person was not impressed when it stated the two were sparking dating rumors. In fact, the tweet was captioned, “If Tayshia is dating the Honda Civic of men I will absolutely lose it.”

If Tayshia is dating the Honda Civic of men I will absolutely lose it. pic.twitter.com/HVQrlWhHbL — BachShitCray (@Bach_ShitCray) May 24, 2022

Bachelor Nation fans on Twitter wonder if Tayshia is dating someone new

Many viewers responded to the tweet with their own thoughts and opinions on the possibility that the two could be a potential item.

Actually, the first response was @Bach_S**tCray responding to their own tweet and saying, “Also I apologize to Honda civics for the comparison but it’s what he was called at the summer house reunion.”

While one person didn’t even know who Austen Kroll was, another agreed with the initial posting and claimed, “don’t speak that into existence.”

One other viewer stated something that Bachelor Nation fans have been hearing lately as well, and that is that she and Dale Moss have something going. This person posted, “I heard Tayshia and Dale rumors today.”

Many other fans were not impressed with this pairing, as they wrote things in response like, “Geez I hope she isn’t,” “This will honestly be what breaks me I think,” and “Bye!!”

Regardless of who Tayshia may or may not be dating, and whether it is Dale, Austen, or nobody, Bachelor Nation alums and fans only wish the best for Tayshia in her dating experiences and in life moving forward.

The Bachelorette premieres Monday, July 11th, on ABC.