Ruan from Below Deck Med sets the record straight on forged documents and claims his friend’s death was fake

Below Deck Med alum Ruan Irving has set the records straight on his yachting credentials and claims his friend’s death on the show was fake.

Ruan has cemented his place in Below Deck Med history following the Season 8 premiere.

The bosun not only has the shortest stint on the show, but also his fake documents were something the yachting franchise has never seen.

Below Deck Med fans have been buzzing about Ruan since the show aired on Monday.

After a couple of days of silence, Ruan has spoken out about what really happened.

The bosun had a lot to say about the lesson he learned through this whole ordeal.

Ruan Irving from Below Deck Med sets the record straight on forged documents

Taking to Instagram, Ruan shared a very lengthy statement to speak his truth about the Below Deck Med Season 8 premiere. A video of him meeting Captain Sandy Yawn accompanied his caption.

Ruan set the record straight on his not having the original certificates needed.

The bosun explained he never travels with his originals, which he keeps in South Africa. He spilled that the show now has copies of the originals because he flew to Cape Town and sent a video to the show with all his originals.

Regarding his yachting credentials not being legit, Ruan insists that’s not the case either.

“Now the yacht masters that was the main issue, it was through a guy that worked at the school I had done my yacht masters 5 years or so ago with who I contacted and asked to extend my expiry date because of the show etc!” he said.

Ruan went on to add, “I paid a fee and I got sent a back and front copy of the yacht masters with new expiry date. The show started and then MCA discovered if you scan the barcode it comes up with someone else’s name and picture. Was I scammed? Most probably!! Courses were taken, Guy got paid and I ended up with a f**ked license. Period!”

Another important thing Ruan wanted to address was accusations that he faked his friend’s death as an excuse for his incorrect documents.

Below Deck Med alum Ruan Irving did lose his friend amid filming

Ruan spoke out about learning his friend died while filming Below Deck Med.

“This was filmed a year ago and one of my best friends/ brother passed away and I got the call on the show 💔 RIP my brother @keatonuys 🕊️ ( so for the peeps saying I faked a friends death just to get off the show cos of the certificate problem you have some serious issues. You don’t play with death,” he wrote.

To end his message, Ruan reminded people that the show was filmed over a year ago.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Ruan took on some haters while teasing that his time on Below Deck Med may not be done.

Below Deck Med airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-7 are streaming on Peacock.