Ronald Smith threatens to delete Instagram account, says Tiffany Franco is trying to break up his relationship

Ronald Smith says he’s deleting his Instagram account. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? stars Ronald Smith and Tiffany Franco once pledged to keep their drama off social media going forward, but that didn’t last for very long.

The estranged couple went back and forth on Instagram yesterday after Ronald continued to show off his new girlfriend, Lauren.

Now the South African native is threatening to delete his Instagram account for the sake of his relationship. According to Ronald, his ex is trying her best to cause strife with his new love and it seems he would rather leave the platform than allow that to happen.

Ronald Smith says he’s leaving Instagram because of Tiffany Franco

Ronald took to social media yesterday in frustration after he and Tiffany continued to go back and forth on their respective Instagram pages.

The drama actually started a few days ago when Ronald decided to post the first video of his new girlfriend, Lauren, on Instagram, which showed them enjoying time together in South Africa.

Tiffany later responded to fan questions about Ronald and his new girlfriend and told her followers that her estranged husband posted the woman to get back at her. The mom-of-two also claimed that Ronald wanted them to get back together — a claim he recently denied in an exclusive interview with Monsters & Critics.

Yesterday, Ronald posted another video with Lauren and wrote in part, “You came into my life for a reason and I see you nothing but a blessing. Thank you for being you and thank you for coming into my life… spending time with you is all that I need.”

“Let the haters hate🥱🥱 jealousy is a real thing,” he added.

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

After sharing his post, Tiffany took to her own Instagram Story with some eye-raising claims. However, the drama was all too much for Ronald and the 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever? star later told his followers that he planned to delete his Instagram account in 24 hours.

Ronald Smith says Tiffany Franco is following him using a fake account

The 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? star wrote in a now-deleted post that he planned to delete his Instagram account in 24 hours but for now, it’s still up and running.

“I’m going to delete my IG account because my ex-wife doesn’t need to see my life anymore,” wrote Ronald. “Unfortunately she has a fake account following me and making up stories trying to get in between me and Lauren so I’ll show her I’m better than her.”

In the post, Ronald went on to accuse his estranged wife of posting “BS stories about him.”

“It’s over, you can’t break me, you have my kids, you win! Enjoy, go away now, please!” wrote Ronald.

Pic credit:ronaldsmith_tlc/Instagram

It didn’t take Ronald long to change his mind, posting this message below about how he actually won’t be deleting Instagram so don’t be surprised if there is more drama.

Pic credit: @ronaldsmith_tlc/Instagram

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? is currently on hiatus.