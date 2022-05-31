Ronald Smith shares before and after getting ready to ‘have a good time’ looks with 90 Day Fiance fans

Ronald Smith shared a video about outfits for being at home versus going out. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance star Ronald Smith shared a video of himself before he got ready to go out, which included his final look at the end.

Ronald mentioned that he was getting ready to “have a goooood time.”

Lately, on his Instagram, Ronald has posted several different pictures and videos that haven’t revealed too much about his personal life. Instead, they give the impression he has been having fun with video editing.

Ronald first appeared on 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way with his now-wife, Tiffany Franco. The pair were featured on What Now? and Happily Ever After? after that.

Their complicated and often tumultuous international marriage was highlighted. In the aftermath of Happily Ever After?, a lot of nasty relationship drama has happened between the two of them.

Ronald Smith shared his before and going out look with 90 Day Fiance fans

Ronald used his Instagram page to share a short video that had a filter over it.. In the video, it looked like Ronald’s living room was the backdrop before he walked into view.

A song played as Ronald came up to the camera with hair messy in a black t-shirt before he whipped his hand in front of the camera which then cut to his finished going out look.

In the second part of the video, Ronald had his hair styled and he was wearing a shirt with palm fronds all over it. He then stood back from the camera to the side and put on sunglasses before walking out a side door in the room.

In the caption of the video, Ronald wrote, “Heading out to go have a goooooood time yes yes yes.”

Ronald didn’t mention where he was going or what prompted his video.

Are Tiffany Franco and Ronald Smith together?

After appearing on Happily Ever After?, Tiffany and Ronald had several public blowups on Instagram. They continued to use the platform to hurl nasty accusations at one another.

Ronald showed off his new girlfriend all over his Instagram page and Tiffany alleged that Ronald was still trying to get back with her at that time. They were both talking about divorce in their Instagram stories as well.

In a shocking turn of events, after both their Instagrams were relatively quiet from relationship drama, Ronald wiped all traces of his new girlfriend off his page.

Tiffany shared a video from their wedding and then posted a picture of her and Ronald looking like they were falling asleep over video chat together.

Since then, neither has come out with any tea, but this 90 Day couple is known to let fans know what goes on in their marriage.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way is currently on hiatus.