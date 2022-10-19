Romeo Alexander says he and Kira Mengistu would have ‘survived’ BIP twist 

Romeo Alexander and Kira Mengistu appeared on Bachelor in Paradise Season 8. Pic credit: ABC

Bachelor in Paradise introduced a new twist this week as the men and women were forced to split up and entertain newcomers.

While the twist shook up several relationships, such as Rodney Mathews and Lace Morris, one former BIP couple feels the twist would not have shaken them.

Romeo Alexander shared his take on how he and Kira Mengistu would have handled the twist.

BIP viewers will recall Romeo and Kira had a roller coaster experience on Bachelor in Paradise Season 8.

From Kira pursuing Romeo, to Romeo choosing Jill Chin over her, to the pair rekindling after Kira was eliminated, the two Harvard grads went through a lot in a short amount of time.

The two left the island together and appear to still be on good terms as Kira agreed with Romeo’s prediction about how they would have handled the BIP twist.

Romeo Alexander expresses confidence in relationship with Kira Mengistu

Now that Romeo’s journey is over, he’s been weighing in on the show as a viewer, and he took to Twitter to react to the recent Bachelor in Paradise curveball.

Romeo tweeted, “Kira and I would have survived split week,” and interestingly, Kira liked the tweet.

Kira also came to Romeo’s defense in the replies section of his tweet.

A critic reacted to Romeo’s tweet, “You a whole a** moron.”

Kira replied to the rude comment by writing, “And you’re a whole a** cowardly bully hiding behind a screen.”

While Kira didn’t like the critic’s comment, she did get a kick out of a few other reactions to Romeo’s tweet.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Kira shared a fan’s reply to Romeo’s tweet that suggested Kira was the one who composed Romeo’s message.

Kira wrote over the tweet, “The comments on that tweet have me dying, but especially this one [skull emoji]. Y’all are too smart for us [laughing emoji].”

Kira Mengistu recalls being mad at ‘human Romeo’

Romeo and Kira have remained lighthearted about their BIP situation as they continue to address their experience and relationship on social media.

Kira shared a post to her Instagram Stories that featured a dog in Paradise named Romeo.

While the dog’s name is Romeo, Kira renamed the dog Nacho along with the reason why, writing, “I knew the dog’s name was Romeo but I refused to call him that because I was mat at human Romeo that day. So I renamed him Nacho. #staypetty.”

It remains to be seen which of the current BIP couples will survive the new twist as the drama continues.

Bachelor in Paradise airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC.