Robyn Brown debuts weight loss in Flagstaff spotting: ‘Lost a ton of weight’

Robyn Brown is sporting a slimmed-down physique, and Sister Wives viewers are taking notice.

The reality TV star was recently spotted in Flagstaff, Arizona, enjoying dinner with her husband, Kody Brown, and their five kids.

The Browns enjoyed a meal at Fat Olives, an Italian restaurant featured in several Sister Wives episodes.

A Sister Wives viewer happened to be in Flagstaff eating at the same restaurant over the weekend when they noticed Kody, Robyn, Dayton, Aurora, Breanna, Solomon, and Ariella were also in tow.

After spotting the Browns inside the restaurant, the Sister Wives fan snapped a couple of photos and posted them to Reddit in a since-deleted post.

They titled the thread, “WHEN YOU RUN INTO THE BROWNS IN FLAGSTAFF…”

Robyn and Kody Brown are spotted in Flagstaff for a family dinner

In the caption, the OP admitted they “purposely” dined at Fat Olives because it’s been featured on Sister Wives but did not expect to arrive at the same time as Kody and Robyn.

In the thread’s first photo, Kody, Robyn, and their kids are seen seated at their table.

Kody sat at the head of the table with Robyn to his right. The couple could only be seen from behind, so their faces weren’t visible in the image, but their bodies were.

Kody was sporting his signature blonde curls and a plaid flannel top with jeans and suede shoes.

Robyn wore her hair down and donned a black cardigan and matching pants.

Sister Wives fans point out Robyn’s noticeable weight loss

Several Redditors pointed out in the post’s comments section that Robyn looks much trimmer than usual in the photos.

“[Robyn] lost a ton of weight. I guess now they all have. I bet its the Plexus /s,” wrote one commenter.

Others replied to the comment, suspecting that Robyn was suffering from a thyroid issue and had it treated, which could have accounted for her recent weight loss.

A second Redditor wondered whether Robyn slimmed down by “hitting the ozempic.”

“She looks like she lost weight,” read another comment.

Kody, Robyn, and their kids were a ‘happy normal’ family at dinner

Further along in the comments section, the OP responded to some questions from fellow Sister Wives fans.

When asked whether Kody and Robyn were being filmed during their dinner outing, u/t0ughpotatoes confirmed the event wouldn’t be included as footage in an upcoming episode of Sister Wives.

“Nah just eating out as a family on a sunday!” they wrote.

In response to a question about the Browns’ table behavior, the Redditor added that Kody, Robyn, and their kids looked like a “Happy normal family” and noted that the hostess said they are “great tippers!”

As a final edit to their post, u/t0ughpotatoes added a snippet of information proving Robyn and Kody’s marriage is not on the rocks, despite rumors stating otherwise.

“EDIT: KODY AND ROBYN WERE HOLDING HANDS UNDER THE TABLE AT ONE POINT…” the OP mentioned, adding, “Lovers!!!!!”

Season 19 of Sister Wives returns on Sunday, April 20, at 10/9c on TLC.