Robert Irwin first star announced for Season 34 of Dancing with the Stars

Robert Irwin is ready to take a break from the outback and test his skills on the dance floor instead.

He was announced as the first person joining the Season 34 cast of Dancing with the Stars, calling it “A dream come true.”

The son of late crocodile hunter Steve Irwin is not one to shy away from a challenge, and he’s more than ready to trade in his rugged outdoor boots for fancier footwear.

Meanwhile, the 21-year-old has big shoes to fill; he’s not the first Irwin to participate in the competition.

Robert’s older sister, Bindi Irwin, joined the show in Season 21.

Despite her young age, the then 17-year-old took home the mirrorball trophy with her dance partner, Derek Hough.

Robert was much younger then, but now he’s ready to follow in his sister’s footsteps.

Robert Irwin was a guest on Good Morning America and had an update about Dancing with the Stars.

“Good morning, America!” he happily exclaimed. “It’s Robert Irwin here, and I’m joining Dancing With the Stars season 34. Woohoo!”

Robert opened up about his reasons for joining DWTS, admitting that he watched Bindi years ago and was in total awe of her.

The then 11-year-old was at every DWTS taping, supporting his sibling and thinking, “One day that’s going to be me.”

“It’s a dream come true, quite literally,” said Robert. “So I’m definitely going to be there dancing for my family; dancing for Bindi, and, you know, also dancing for my dad.”

Robert gets support from his sister, Bindi Irwin

Robert is getting plenty of support from his big sister, and we’re guessing she’ll offer up some winning tips.

After her younger brother shared the news about joining the DWTS cast, Bindi took to Instagram to celebrate the big moment.

“DANCING WITH THE STARS SEASON 34 – LET’S GOOOO! Robert, you are going to absolutely shine in the ballroom,” she wrote. “I wish I could express the magnitude of how proud I am of you.”

“Can’t wait to cheer you on each week… Here’s to an extraordinary journey ahead,” added Bindi.

The 26-year-old also posted a throwback video of her time on the dance floor with pro dancer turned judge Derek Hough, noting how time has flown by.

“PS. Can’t believe it’s been 10 years since I won @dancingwiththestars with the most remarkable human being, @derekhough,” said Bindi.

“So excited to be back in the ballroom celebrating my brother.”

Dancing with the Stars is currently on hiatus on ABC.