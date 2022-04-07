Rob Kardashian trying to ignore Blac Chyna court drama and is focused on his daughter Dream

Rob Kardashian is not focused on Blac Chyna’s court drama with his family. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide/

Rob Kardashian is not letting the drama between his family and his baby mama, Blac Chyna, get the best of him. Instead, Rob focuses on being a father to their daughter, Dream, as the court battle between both parties edges closer.

Unlike his famous sisters, Rob has made it a point to stay away from the spotlight over the past few years, and he’s not letting this court case draw him back in. However, the same can’t be said for Chyna, who is trying to seek justice against the Kardashian/Jenners for getting her E! reality show Rob & Chyna canceled.

The lawsuit was filed back in 2017 when Chyna, whose real name is Angela White, claimed she suffered “significant damages” due to their actions.

Now the lawsuit is set for trial, and Rob is staying out of it!

Rob Kardashian is focused on his daughter amid the drama between Blac Chyna and his family

The Kardashians are gearing up for a court battle with Rob’s ex Blac Chyna, but he is not getting involved. Instead, the 35-year-old is staying focused on his daughter, Dream.

An insider told PEOPLE that while the back and forth between the two sides continues, Rob has been trying to “ignore any drama with Blac Chyna” and is “focused on being a great dad.”

The source also noted that “Rob’s family really loves her. Rob spends a lot of time with Dream. She brings him a lot of joy. She is in preschool and doing great.”

The five-year-old is Rob’s only child, while Blac Chyna also has a son with rapper Tyga.

Both Rob and Tyga recently clapped back at Blac Chyna on social media when she complained about selling three of her cars due to getting no child support from her baby daddies.

Blac Chyna is ready to battle the Kardashian/Jenner family

Meanwhile, Blac Chyna focuses her attention on getting ready to face off with the famous family. The 33-year-old recently shared a lengthy post ahead of the upcoming trial, which will start later this month.

In a statement shared on social media, Chyna noted, “I plan to re-focus my attention on my trial against Kris Jenner and her daughters Kim, Khloe, and Kylie which starts in 13 days…When they got my #1 hit show killed back in January 2017, that not only hurt me financially and emotionally, that hurt my beautiful KIDS.”

Kourtney Kardashian and Kendal Jenner were not named in Chyna’s lawsuit.

As per her lawyer, Lynne Ciani, in a statement to US Weekly back in 2020, the model is seeking “millions in compensatory and punitive damages from the family… for defamation, intentional interference with contract, and intentional interference with prospective economic advantage.”

The Kardashians premieres on Thursday, April 14, on Hulu.