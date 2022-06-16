Ripley’s denies Kim Kardashian damaged Marilyn Monroe dress

Ripley’s Believe It or Not! says that Kim Kardashian did not damage Marilyn Monroe’s dress. Pic credit: Hulu

Kim Kardashian made headlines when she wore Marilyn Monroe’s iconic Happy Birthday dress to the Met Gala, though not all of the headlines or reactions gave the reality star compliments.

Despite the fact that the Met Gala happened over a month ago, many people are still talking about Kim Kardashian wearing the dress and have been pushing the idea that the star ruined the dress in the short time that she wore it.

However, Ripley’s has come forward to set the record straight regarding the condition of Marilyn Monroe’s iconic gown.

Ripley’s says Kim Kardashian did not damage Marilyn Monroe’s dress

After rumors with alleged photo evidence began circulating claiming that Kim ruined Marilyn’s dress, the museum came forward to confirm that the dress was in the same condition it was before Kim wore it to the Met Gala.

Ripley’s VP of Publishing and Licensing Amanda Joiner accompanied the dress on the day of the Met Gala and during its transport from Orlando to New York. Joiner said, “From the bottom of the Met steps, where Kim got into the dress, to the top where it was returned, the dress was in the same condition it started in.”

The dress was handled with gloves the entire time it was worn and after Kim ascended the steps, she entered a special dressing room (set up just for her) to change into the replica.

Photo evidence displays the process of wearing gloves and treating the dress with the utmost care since it is a very fragile historic item. Right now, the dress is being displayed at Ripley’s Believe It or Not! Hollywood throughout this Fall.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Ripley’s reported condition of the Marilyn Monroe dress in 2017

Providing further proof, Ripley’s discussed the condition in which the dress first arrived to them compared to the photo after the Gala.

It has been about five years since the dress’s condition was officially reported, but the official report from 2017 states that “a number of the seams are pulled and worn. This is not surprising given how delicate the material is. There is puckering at the back by the hooks and eyes,” along with other signs and marks of damage.

Ripley’s notes that there would definitely be a difference in the dress’s condition now compared to when they first bought the gown, especially since the gown has been displayed at a number of attractions and locations around the world.

The Kardashians is streaming on Hulu.