Riley Christian and Maurissa Gunn moments before the proposal on Bachelor in Paradise. Pic credit: ABC.

Riley came into paradise and swept Maurissa off her feet. From the Boom Boom Room to licking whip cream off of toes, and many make out sessions, no one thought that this couple would call it quits.

This steamy couple turned a few heads, broke a few hearts (sorry Connor) and seemed to be one of the strongest couples to leave the beach.

Now, a few months after leaving paradise, there is barely any evidence of their romance left on Riley’s socials, and Bachelor Nation is crushed.

Riley Christian deletes Maurissa Gunn from social media

You know what they say about a fresh start? You need a clean slate, and that’s what Riley has now. Riley deleted Maurissa from his social media accounts after confirming their break-up earlier this month. There had been some speculation about if they were one of the couples that are still together from Bachelor in Paradise, but now the truth is out: Riley and Maurissa have broken up.

Riley recently changed his Facebook profile picture from an engagement shot of him and Maurissa to a solo shot of himself after news finally hit that they had broken off their engagement.

Not only did he change up his Facebook, but also his Instagram account. Before their split, Riley had posted cute photos of their engagement, Christmas, and life as a couple. In fact, once those photos disappeared from Instagram, fans knew something was wrong.

It’s confirmed: Riley Christian and Maurissa Gunn share joint breakup statement

Former Bachelor in Paradise power couple confirmed Bachelor Nation’s worst nightmare: that their relationship was indeed was over. And now Riley’s social accounts reflect that.

“We have decided to go our separate ways. Never did we imagine this, but we’ve come to a point where we both need to work on ourselves.” Riley and Maurrisa confirmed with People.

It is incredibly respectful that they issued a joint statement instead of letting news spiral out of control with nasty rumors and hurt feelings, as we have seen before in bad Bachelor breakups.

“We’ve appreciated everyone’s love and support so far throughout our journey and we just ask that you please respect our privacy as we navigate through this.” Riley and Maurissa speak out about their break-up.

Riley is not letting the break-up stop him from moving forward and being successful. In fact, earlier this month, he revealed that he is opening up his own law firm: Christian Law practice.

Although the news of their break-up is devastating, Riley seems to be taking it in stride. Instead of focusing on the heartbreak, he is focusing on bettering himself, which is an honorable step in the right direction for healing.

The Bachelor in Paradise in currently on hiatus.