Riley Christian and Olumide Onajide team up for intense workout session

Riley Christian and Olamide Onajide show off their buff physique. Pic credit: ABC

The Bachelor franchise has featured plenty of muscular men, with The Bachelorette Season 18 star Olumide Onajide and Bachelor in Paradise Season 7 star Riley Christian being some of the buffest within the franchise.

While Riley and Olumide never appeared on the same season of The Bachelorette, the two fitness enthusiasts still had a chance to meet and, fittingly, work out together.

Riley Christian and Olumide Onajide work up a sweat

Both Riley and Olumide shared a video to their Instagram pages showing off their intense workout session with one another.

With rapper Drake’s Free Smoke playing over the video, Olu and Riley hit the gym and used a fair amount of the gym’s equipment and resources to showcase their workout routine and stamina.

In their shared caption, Olu paid homage to the nickname he went by on The Bachelorette Season 18 that derived from his muscular physique.

Olu and Riley’s caption read, “S.W.O.L.U X G.Y.S.T” and The Bachelorette stars also included a series of hashtags about fitness motivation, Black fitness, and fitness lifestyle.

Bachelor Nation fans and stars loved seeing Riley and Olu together in the gym as they seem like they would be natural friends due to their shared interests. The post received love from Bachelor in Paradise Season 7 star Ivan Hall and The Bachelorette Season 18 star Romeo Alexander.

Riley Christian moves on to new things after split from Maurissa Gunn

Bachelor Nation has also been glad to see Riley staying active and looking happy after his called-off engagement from Bachelor in Paradise Season 7 star Maurissa Gunn.

Riley and Maurissa publicly announced their split earlier this year in a joint statement. The news of Riley and Maurissa’s breakup devastated many fans who were rooting for the couple to go the distance, especially after they became the first-ever Black couple to get engaged within the entire franchise.

While many have weighed in on Riley and Maurissa’s breakup, including Bachelor Nation stars Demi Burnett and Natasha Parker, neither Riley nor Maurissa have explicitly stated what exactly led to their split.

Instead, both Riley and Maurissa are focused on moving on with their life as Riley continues to stay productive in the gym and in his career. He recently announced that he’s starting his own law practice and is looking forward to new beginnings.

The Bachelorette is currently on hiatus on ABC.