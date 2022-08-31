Riley Christian and Olumide Onajide snap photo with Twilight star

Riley Christian and Olumide Onajide are two of The Bachelor franchise’s buffest members. Pic credit: @rileydchristian/Instagram

Riley Christian and Olumide Onajide often share photos and videos from their impressive workouts, but their latest post featured a star-sighting.

Olu and Riley struck a pose with Twilight star Taylor Lautner.

While Olu and Riley didn’t specify how or why they were with the famous actor, the pair appeared chummy with him in their photo.

The photo also indicated that Olu and Riley’s friendship is still strong after becoming Bachelor Nation members on separate seasons of The Bachelorette.

Riley appeared on The Bachelorette Season 16 with leads Tayshia Adams and Clare Crawley and later got engaged with ex Maurissa Gunn on Bachelor in Paradise Season 7, before calling it quits.

Olu appeared on The Bachelorette Season 18 with lead Michelle Young, but he left the season single.

Olumide Onajide and Riley Christian pose with Taylor Lautner

Olumide Onajide took to his Instagram Stories to share the photo with Riley and Taylor Lautner.

In the photo, the group posed inside a house with Taylor wearing a casual tee and orange shorts. Riley also wore a simple tee, and Olu, known to rock colorful ensembles, wore a splashy blue, yellow, white, collared tee.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Olu didn’t leave any text or geotags to explain the photo, but they all had bright smiles as they posed for the pic.

Pic credit: @kingolu30/Instagram

Will Olumide Onajide head to Bachelor in Paradise?

Several members of the Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 cast have been released.

While the initial members on the island have been revealed, more surprise members could still come and shake things up on the island.

Murmurings have suggested Olumide Onajide could be one of the later arrivals on Bachelor in Paradise, although he wasn’t visible in the recently released trailer for the season.

Just when you think the summer fun is done…ours has only just begun. 😏 Get ready for the #BachelorInParadise premiere Sept 27 on ABC and Stream on Hulu! pic.twitter.com/lwem3dUmQf — Bachelor in Paradise (@BachParadise) August 30, 2022

Olu’s bestie Riley knows all about Bachelor in Paradise as he was one of the few to get engaged on the last season of BIP.

Riley found love with Maurissa Gunn, and he got down on one knee to propose to her in the Bachelor in Paradise Season 7 finale.

Maurissa and Riley made history as the first Black couple to get engaged within The Bachelor franchise. Michelle Young and Nayte Olukoya became the second engaged Black couple within the franchise and the first Black couple to get engaged on The Bachelorette.

However, like Michelle and Nayte, Riley and Maurissa called off their engagement and went their separate ways.

Bachelor in Paradise premieres Tuesday, September 27, on ABC.