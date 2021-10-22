Riley Christian and Maurissa Gunn started a joint TikTok account and it’s the sweetest

Bachelor in Paradise alums Riley Christian and Maurissa Gunn continue to share their love with fans on TikTok. Pic credit: ABC

Fresh off their historic Bachelor in Paradise engagement, Riley Christian and Maurissa Gunn are continuing to share their love story with Bachelor Nation on TikTok.

Season 7 produced three adorable engaged couples and BIP fans are known for being heavily invested in what life is like for the couples post-show.

Luckily for Riley and Maurissa fans, the couple recently started a joint TikTok account and it’s the sweetest content we didn’t know we needed.

Riley Christian and Maurissa Gunn announce joint TikTok account

Riley famously told Maurissa he saw that Sunday morning love with her and the newly engaged couple is sharing that moment and more with fans on their new, joint Tiktok account.

Laughing and smiling while preparing breakfast together, it’s clear the video is exactly what Riley dreamt for himself what day.

Pausing in between for giggles and kisses, the love has only grown between these two since their time on the summertime spin-off.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Riley and Maurissa also shared some moments when they were still in hiding, showing they celebrated Riley’s birthday with a romantic night in.

The couple also showed their sense of humor to viewers, with Maurissa asking Riley to tell her he “loves her,” so she jokingly says “it back.”

Riley and Maurissa made history as the first engaged black couple from the franchise

Riley and Maurissa’s relationship started on a first date over some tough dishes, but even eating animal tongue couldn’t diminish the spark between these two.

It took one date for the couple to realize that they found the connection they were looking for in each other.

Their relationship was relatively drama-free while on the beach and they ended up making history as the first-ever black couple to get engaged in Paradise.

In the past, the show has been notorious for not being inclusive, so the representation of Riley and Maurissa was especially significant for the franchise.

Since then, Maurissa revealed plans to move to New York to be with her new fiance. Not only does Maurissa plan to make the move for her man, but the wedding and babies shouldn’t come too long after as both are very aligned as to what they want for their future.

Looking for more love in your life? Check out Michelle Young’s season of The Bachelorette on Tuesday nights.

The Bachelorette airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC.