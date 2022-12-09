RHOSLC viewers blast ‘insecure’ Jen Shah, claim she has ‘nothing left to lose’

Fans come for Jen Shah on Twitter after her awful behavior in the most recent episode. Pic credit: @therealjenshah/Instagram

There is no question that the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Jen Shah is one of the most compelling stars on Bravo, and maybe on all of reality TV.

Season Three of RHOSLC looks like it might be her last as she awaits sentencing for fraud in just a few weeks which could potentially send her to prison for 30 years.

In the midst of her personal chaos, Jen still continued to film, but because of her turmoil and the uncertainty in her life, her behavior has been more erratic than ever and viewers are tired of it.

This week’s episode was the worst side of Jen: manipulation, lying, and physical outbursts, just to name a few. Fans demand to know why the ladies of SLC let Jen get away with things that most would not.

Given that Jen is accused of lying to the federal government, viewers see her rampant lying on the show as the destruction of any salvaging of her reputation in court, or in the court of public opinion.

Twitter lit up after the episode aired, and fans are outraged with Jen’s conduct and wonder how she can lack so much self-awareness as she fights for her life.

RHOSLC fans have a lot of opinions about Jen Shah’s behavior

Viewers raced in droves to Twitter to give their opinion on the messy episode, and Jen Shah, specifically.

One user said that Jen is simply insecure, and does everything she does for the camera. Jen has admitted to being a Housewives super fan in the past, so she knows all of the tricks.

“Insecure” and “embarrassing”, Twitter says, Pic credit: @meggie510/Twitter

With a decades-long prison sentence ahead of her, some think jail is what she deserves, and not even for her criminal behavior.

Jen Shah is not entertaining. She’s an abusive fraud and a criminal. But even worse, she’s ridiculously tacky and a bad drunk. Hope she rots in jail!#RHOSLC pic.twitter.com/nBBiLZ6NXG — Buffy’s Stake (@unimpressedTO) December 9, 2022

One fan was short and sweet and said that Jen is acting like this because has nothing to lose at this point. She has already lost it all.

Pic credit: @rosequartzdiva/Twitter

Jen Shah’s antics were compared to that of a toddler. She threw a vegetable tray and also chucked Angie K’s shoes overboard.

Pic credit: @BulbaSawyerr/Twitter

But is Jen just plain aggressive? Twitter thinks so, and her actions can’t be denied.

Jen is so aggressive. All the time. It’s a lot 😩 #RHOSLC pic.twitter.com/j5sL93povH — Petra (@_PetraM_) December 9, 2022

Jen Shah will be sentenced on January 6, 2023 for fraud

After a series of delays, Jen will have her final sentencing date on January 6 in New York. She was famously arrested in Salt Lake City in March of 2021, on the cusp of a girls’ trip to Vail, and faced charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud in connection with telemarketing.

After months of maintaining her innocence, Jen admitted guilt during a hearing in July, just one day after partying with Heather Gay and Meredith Marks in Manhattan. On top of her time in jail, Jen will be responsible for nearly $9.5 million in restitution.

There is no word if Jen will show up for the taping of the reunion.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.