RHOSLC star Heather Gay dishes Below Deck Adventure stint, reveals what shocked her the most

Heather reflects on her Below Deck Adventure experience. Pic credit: Bravo

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Heather Gay has opened up about her stint on Below Deck Adventure, including a reveal of what shocked her the most about the show.

Heather’s no stranger to reality television, having been on three seasons of RHOSLC.

However, as Below Deck fans know, the two shows are vastly different.

As her stint on Below Deck Adventure winds down, Heather’s looking back on the crossover event.

It turns out Heather was always a fan of the hit-yachting franchise.

Sign up for our newsletter!

So, when the show came calling, Heather jumped at the chance to head to Norway and try out another reality TV show.

RHOSLC star Heather Gay dishes Below Deck Adventure stint

While speaking with E! News, Heather revealed when she was approached about doing Below Deck Adventure. She didn’t even care which spin-off or location it was — she immediately said yes.

Heather shared that she did invite her The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City co-star, Whitney Rose. However, there was a scheduling conflict, and Whitney couldn’t make the trip.

The reality TV gushed over being in Norway, calling the area “other-worldly.” Heather spilled that since the group was on the yacht, they were able to see some things only viewable on the water.

“We saw things that you could not see by any other method. You have to be on a boat in order to see these fjords and these glacial waterfalls, and it just felt like a land that was unmarred by man,” she expressed to the outlet.

Heather Gay spills what surprised her about Below Deck Adventure the most

All the crew effort that goes into ensuring that charter guests have the best experience was what shocked Heather the most. Not that she knew it while her group was aboard the Mercury yacht.

“What surprised me the most was something I learned watching back—the reveal of how much work the crew has to do. They were so professional, we didn’t see a ripple that was going on behind the camera. Like we did not know that [deckhand] Nathan [Morely] fell. I did not know that there was any drama at all,” Heather admitted.

The RHOSLC starlet was also surprised that bosun Lewis Lupton and stew Oriana Schneps had a little boatmance brewing.

Heather Gay had nothing but good things to say about the Below Deck Adventure cast, spilling that she keeps in touch with all of them today. She even dished on the fact that they all watched the premiere together.

It’s quite different from what’s been going down on The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, that’s for sure.

Below Deck Adventure airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo. The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.