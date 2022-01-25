RHOSLC spoilers: Lisa Barlow feud with Meredith Marks takes a nasty turn

Lisa Barlow and Meredith Marks’ friendship will take a nosedive as a result of Lisa Barlow’s comments on the RHOSLC. Pic credit: Bravo

Lisa Barlow is going to escalate her feud with Meredith Marks during a hot mic moment during the next episode of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City.

The two women, who have said they’ve been friends for 10 years, have been embroiled in a friendship quarrel that began because of Lisa’s close relationship with Jen Shah despite how much Meredith says Jen hurt her family.

Meredith felt like Lisa should keep Jen at a distance in order to respect her ill feelings towards Jen instead of trying really hard to be Jen’s friend as she did. Meredith’s hurt and heat on Lisa was exacerbated by the Mother’s Day getaway with all the RHOSLC in Zion.

The trip itself unleashed a ton of drama for all the women, but the tensest friendship that is falling apart is Meredith and Lisa’s which was evidenced by Lisa’s harsh words behind Meredith’s back.

Based on the trailer for the upcoming episode, it looks like Lisa will get angered by Meredith’s friendship with Mary, who has been a controversial figure, and that’s the premise of the hot mic incident.

Lisa Barlow unleashed some cutting accusations against Meredith Marks on RHOSLC

Featured at the end of the trailer for the next episode of RHOSLC, was a wild and emotional jab from Lisa directed at Meredith, but not in front of her, amid their ongoing friendship struggles.

In the as yet unaired clip, Lisa shouts: “Meredith can go **** herself. I’m done with her. I f*****g hate her! She’s a w***e. She’s ****ed half of New York!”

Lisa Barlow was in a nasty fight with Jen Shah before ultimately making up on RHOSLC

Lisa was under fire from Jen Shah on the bus ride to Zion after Jen questioned Lisa’s loyalty and Lisa took offense and didn’t back down to Jen.

Lisa ended up apologizing to Jen and said she realized that Jen was in a lot of pain and under a ton of stress from her criminal charges and impending trial so her anger may have been misdirected.

RHOSLC fans speculated that Jen and Lisa repairing their relationship after the explosive fight left Heather Gay feeling disappointed because viewers feel like she loves to stir the pot and be Jen’s number one friend.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City airs on Sundays at 9/8c on Bravo.